Ileana D'Cruz Talks Motherhood, Life in US, and Hints at Comeback to Films Soon
The Telugu cinema industry hit heroine, who delivered blockbuster hits with star heroes like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, suddenly quit films and became a mother of two. Let's find out about the heroine who is all set to make a comeback.
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : instagram
Goa beauty Ileana, who once ruled Tollywood, recently opened up about her return to films. In a live chat with Neha Dhupia, she said she hasn’t quit acting and will come back at the right time. Ileana also spoke about her personal life and said she’s now fully focused on raising her two children.
24
Image Credit : ileana dcruz instagram
Ileana said, "I have a strong desire to return to films. Acting in front of the camera, working with good people, the time spent on sets - all of that I really miss. But right now my whole life revolves around my two children. I wanted to dedicate this time completely to them when they need me. That's why I took a break from acting temporarily."
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ileana currently lives with her husband Michael Dolan in Houston, Texas, USA. They have two sons. Their first son, Kova Phoenix Dolan, was born on August 1, 2023, and their second son, Keanu Rafa Dolan, was born on June 19, 2025. Talking about the challenges of motherhood, Ileana said, "Many times I wondered if I could play the role of a mother properly. But I later realized that those feelings are normal."
44
Image Credit : instagram
Ileana impressed the audience with hit Telugu films like 'Devadasu', 'Pokiri', 'Jalsa', 'Rakhi', and 'Kick'. In 2012, Ileana entered Bollywood with the film 'Barfi'. There she acted in films like 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', and 'Baadshaho'. She was last seen in the 2024 Hindi film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. In Telugu, she was last seen in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' opposite Ravi Teja. But this film was a disaster.
Latest Videos
Related Stories