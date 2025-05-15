Raj Kumar Gupta sets the record straight on Ileana D'Cruz's exit from Raid 2, explaining why Vaani Kapoor stepped in and assuring fans there was no controversy behind the decision.

Bollywood director Raj Kumar Gupta has finally spoken out on the much-debated casting switch in Raid 2, when Vaani Kapoor took over the role of Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead. The director explained the reasons for the switch and promised fans that there was no negativity attached.

Raj Kumar Gupta breaks silence on Raid 2 casting:

Raj Kumar Guptadropped the bombshell that Ileana's private life had something to do with the switch. The actress from the initial Raid movie featuring Ajay Devgn had married in the intervening time and started having a family of her own and thus prioritized her needs to move away outside India.

Since Ileana was not available, the Raid 2 makers chose to get Vaani Kapoor on board for the role of Amay Patnaik's wife, Ajay Devgn's character. Gupta reiterated that such casting tweaks are the norm in the film industry and Ileana is still a part of the Raid universe.

No Rivalry Between Ileana and Vaani

During the launch of Raid 2's trailer, Vaani Kapoor spoke about being Ileana's replacement and explained that there was no competition between them. She had words of praise for Ileana and said that she just wanted to infuse reality into her character.

Raid 2: A New Chapter

The sequel has Ajay Devgn return as the brave IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, who battles against Riteish Deshmukh as the sly villain Dadabhai. With a suspenseful plot and new dynamics, Raid 2 is expected to be a thrilling thriller