According to the entertainment magazine, Filmfare, their marriage ceremony was held last year, and the couple has been keeping their wedding a well-guarded secret ever since.

Surprisingly, the guests at the wedding were reportedly made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Ileana D'Cruz has never admitted her relationship with Andrew Kneebone publicly. However, both of their Instagram accounts contain intimate pictures of the couple.

In July, Ileana and her alleged husband were seen holidaying at the Turtle Islands in Fiji.

We wonder if it's true...