- Home
- Entertainment
- Idli Kadai X Review: Is Dhanush’s Latest Film Masterpiece or Just Average? Check Here
Idli Kadai X Review: Is Dhanush’s Latest Film Masterpiece or Just Average? Check Here
Check out the review of Idli Kadai, directed by Dhanush and starring Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, and Samuthirakani, in this detailed article.
Dhanush Idli Kadai Twitter Review
Directed by and starring Dhanush, Idli Kadai also stars Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay. This heartfelt rural drama, released as a special festival treat, has been creating a buzz among fans on social media.
Idli Kadai Twitter Review
The first half is filled with intense emotions and a gripping screenplay, culminating in a thrilling clash between Arun Vijay and Dhanush. The eagle scene in the second half is truly spine-chilling. Overall, Idli Kadai is an absolute must-watch!
#IdliKadai 4.25/5 🌟 Connected So Well With Me!
Eagle Scene in 2nd Half = Goosebumps 🔥 Full Film Revolves Around Murugan’s Idli Kadai 🍽️#Dhanush Wins As Both Director & Actor 👏 Preclimax His 2-Minute Speech Felt Straight From Real Life ( I'm Doing My work w/o distrubing… pic.twitter.com/EYPQduN0mZ
— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) October 1, 2025
Idli Kadai Review
The first half of Idli Kadai is fantastic, with Nithya Menen’s character adding a fun touch. Dhanush shines in the emotional scenes, while GV Prakash’s music elevates the experience. Overall, it’s a perfect family entertainer that appeals to audiences of all ages.
#IdliKadai: A PERFECT FAMILY ENTERTAINER which will work big especially for Rural Audience🎯💯
A simple story & screenplay, but Director #Dhanush Delivered Deliciously with perfect mix of Emotion + Fun + Love + Action👌 pic.twitter.com/NQhu8lbXMT
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 1, 2025
How is the movie Idli Kadai?
A beautiful feel-good movie with standout performances by Dhanush, Arun Vijay, and Nithya Menen. Rajkiran delivers a memorable role. The background music and simple writing enhance the story. Despite minor lags, it remains a worthwhile watch for all.
#IdliKadai Review
Beautiful Feel-Good Drama👏#Dhanush shines along with #ArunVijay, #NithyaMenen & others 👍
Supporting Cast like #RajKiran were too good✌️
Good BGMs💯
Simple but effective writing 👌
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️💫/5#IdliKadaiReview #IdliKadaiFDFS #ShaliniPandey pic.twitter.com/BQxWxlFEiv
— Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) October 1, 2025