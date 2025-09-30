- Home
With Dhanush’s self-directed film Idli Kadai releasing tomorrow, a major Buy 1 Get 1 offer has been launched to boost its sluggish ticket sales and attract more moviegoers to theaters.
Buy 1 Get 1 Offer for Idli Kadai Movie Tickets
Dhanush, a versatile talent known for his work as an actor, director, and singer, made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017. He is now gearing up for the release of his fourth directorial venture, Idli Kadai, hitting theaters soon.
Dhanush's Idli Kadai
Dhanush’s fourth directorial film, Idli Kadai, is a rural drama featuring a massive star cast. Co-produced by his home banner Wunderbar Films, the movie is set for a grand theatrical release on October 1, coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja festival.
Dhanush busy with promotions
Unlike his typically low-key promotional style, Dhanush actively toured Tamil Nadu for Idli Kadai. Despite the buzz from pre-release events, the film’s ticket bookings remain unexpectedly slow, with only a day left before its grand theatrical release on October 1.
Tickets being given for free
To boost sluggish ticket sales, an online platform has launched a 'Buy One, Get One Free' offer for Idli Kadai. While netizens are poking fun at the move, the film is still expected to perform well at the box office.