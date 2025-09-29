- Home
Dhanush’s Idli Kadai Faces Slow Ticket Sales, Success Hinges on Audience Response
Dhanush’s Idli Kadai faces slow ticket sales despite advance booking opening on September 27. The Karur incident and political backlash against the distributor are blamed, but a holiday release keeps postponement unlikely.
Idli Kadai Ticket Booking Lags
Written, directed by, and starring Dhanush, Idli Kadai marks his reunion with Nithya Menen. The film, set for release on October 1, has already opened for advance booking, generating excitement among fans eagerly awaiting this unique cinematic offering.
Idli Kadai Ticket Booking
Despite advance bookings opening on September 27, Idli Kadai sold only 25,000 tickets in two days. The sluggish response is being attributed to the Karur incident and the political backlash faced by the film’s distributor.
Audience holds the result
Some are urging a postponement of Idli Kadai, but it's unlikely given the holiday season. The film’s success now hinges on audience response. G.V. Prakash has composed the music, adding to the anticipation surrounding the release.
Dhanush's 4th directorial film
Dhanush's previous directorial ventures like Pa. Paandi and Raayan were well-received. His last outing as a lead actor, Kubera, was a box office success, earning ₹132 crore worldwide. Expectations are high for Idli Kadai to follow suit.