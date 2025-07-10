Housefull 5 Box Office collection: Impact on the careers of 5 actors
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 outperformed all 2025 films at the box office, except for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. It proved lucky for some struggling stars and became the highest-grossing film for others
Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, hit theaters on June 6th this year. The 165-minute multi-starrer, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, had a budget of around 225 crores.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 became the second highest-grossing film of 2025. It collected a gross of 303.42 crores worldwide.
Housefull 5's overall box office collection: Net 198.16 crores, Gross 233.82 crores in India, and Gross 69.60 crores overseas.
The multi-starrer Housefull 5 proved fortunate for some actors, becoming the highest-grossing film of their careers. Let's find out who benefited the most.
First, let's talk about Fardeen Khan. While he hasn't delivered a solo hit, he's been part of successful films. Housefull 5 is his highest-grossing film, surpassing Heyy Babyy's 47.15 crores.
Housefull 5 was also lucky for Abhishek Bachchan. His last hit was Housefull 3 in 2016, followed by nine unsuccessful films.
Housefull 5 became Riteish Deshmukh's highest-grossing film, surpassing Housefull 4's 296 crores.
Housefull 5 was also a boon for Nargis Fakhri, becoming her highest-grossing film, surpassing Housefull 3's 195 crores.
Housefull 5 proved incredibly lucky for Sonam Bajwa. Primarily known for Punjabi films, her Hindi film appearances have been limited to cameos.
Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the franchise, with all previous films being box office hits. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey have appeared in all, while other cast members have varied.