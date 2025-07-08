- Home
After its theatrical run, Housefull 5 is set to premiere on OTT platforms. Find out when and where you can stream this comedy film!
Following its theatrical release, Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' is ready to hit OTT platforms. Information regarding its digital premiere is circulating, revealing when and where viewers can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Released in theaters on June 6, 2025, the film successfully drew audiences. Although it missed the 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, it held its ground for four weeks. Worldwide, it crossed 300 crore.
When and where will 'Housefull 5' release on OTT?
According to recent reports, the countdown has begun for the OTT premiere of 'Housefull 5', directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Eight weeks after its theatrical release, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It's being reported that August 1st is a Friday, making it a likely release date on Prime Video to capitalize on the weekend. However, if it doesn't stream on August 1st, it could become available on OTT anytime towards the end of July.
How much did 'Housefull 5' earn at the box office?
'Housefull 5' was released in two versions: 'Housefull 5 A' and 'Housefull 5 B'. According to Koimoi, the combined net collection of both versions in India was approximately 198.07 crore. The gross collection was around 233.72 crore. Overseas, the film earned 69.60 crore. Globally, it grossed 303.32 crore. The film's budget is reported to be 225 crore. The same report suggests the film incurred losses as it couldn't recover its budget through net domestic collections.
Who stars in 'Housefull 5'?
'Housefull 5' boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.