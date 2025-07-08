Image Credit : Social Media

When and where will 'Housefull 5' release on OTT?

According to recent reports, the countdown has begun for the OTT premiere of 'Housefull 5', directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Eight weeks after its theatrical release, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It's being reported that August 1st is a Friday, making it a likely release date on Prime Video to capitalize on the weekend. However, if it doesn't stream on August 1st, it could become available on OTT anytime towards the end of July.