- Housefull 5 world wide box office collection: Abhisek Bachchan starrer becomes second highest grossing film of 2025
Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' is the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It beat every other movie globally this year except for one. Check out 'Housefull 5's earnings
How much did 'Housefull 5' earn worldwide?
According to Koimoi, 'Housefull 5', directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has grossed ₹303.42 crore worldwide. The film earned ₹198.16 crore net and ₹233.82 crore gross in India, and ₹69.60 crore gross overseas. Made on a budget of ₹225 crore, the film recovered 88% of its budget through net domestic earnings. 'Housefull 5' is the second highest-grossing Indian film globally this year. Take a look at the other 4 films.
5. Good Bad Ugly
Released on April 10, 2025, this Tamil film starring Ajith Kumar, Priya Prakash Varrier, Arjun Das, and Trisha Krishnan grossed ₹247.42 crore worldwide.
4. Sankranthiki Vasthunam
This Telugu comedy film, released on January 14, 2025, and directed by Anil Ravipudi, stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It collected ₹256.54 crore worldwide.
3. L2: Empuraan
Released on March 27, 2025, this Malayalam film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It earned ₹268.05 crore worldwide.
1. Chhava
Released on February 14, 2025, this film, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna. It grossed ₹827.06 crore worldwide.