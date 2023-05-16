HOTNESS Alert! Shehnaaz Gill's SEXY photos from her Thailand vacay go viral (Pictures)

Shehnaaz Gill is turning heads in Thailand, and her sizzling images in a flaming red outfit are going viral online. Look at her stunning pictures here.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's beautiful pictures from her vacation on a Thai beach are turning up the temperature online. Shehnaaz, who made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan vehicle Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, posted a series of raunchy photos of herself in a red outfit on her Instagram on Tuesday.



Shehnaaz, dressed provocatively, takes a number of seductive positions on the beach for the camera. Shehnaaz captioned the pictures, "It's TAN o clock..."



As you may expect, her admirers showered her with praise after reading the post. As one of your admirers put it, "You look sizzling hot!" As another put it, "You made my morning with these photos!" Thirdly, "Enjoy my hottie," was written by a user.

Bollywood diva shared a photo of herself last week eating a sumptuous breakfast while on vacation. Her breakfast spread ranged from pizza to coconut water to salad.

The actress Shehnaaz Gill wears a basic black shirt and black goggles in the shot, which she poses for.

Shehnaaz's trip to Thailand follows her Bollywood debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan by only a few short weeks. The film featured Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, and was directed by Farhad Samji. With this film, Palak Tiwari made her debut in Bollywood as well. The film's release on April 21 was met with lukewarm reviews.



