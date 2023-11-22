Hotness Alert! Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in blue bikini (Photos)

Sara Ali Khan bikini photos: Sara Ali Khan shared a string of pictures in which we can see her flaunting her sexy curves in a blue bikini near a pool. The actress has left her hair open and is wearing makeup. Take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known and well-liked celebrity. She has a large fan base, and her photos are often shared on social media.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Once again, she set the internet on fire with her most stunning snap, which revealed her washboard abs. Sara posted images of herself in a swimsuit, which quickly went viral, leaving followers in awe of her athleticism.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to showcase images in which she flaunts her lovely curves in a blue bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is wearing makeup and has her hair open. She didn't write anything for the caption and instead relied on emoticons.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara's washboard abs seized the spotlight. As the photo went viral, the internet was filled with replies, with followers lavishing Sara with praise on her beautiful figure.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One of the comments read, "Queen." Many people commented with heart emoticons on Sara Ali Khan's post.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handou

The motion poster for Ae Watan Mere Watan was launched on Monday. The film is a thriller drama based on actual events, and Sara Ali Khan will play Usha Mehta, a heroic freedom fighter.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Karan has now unveiled a new motion poster for the flick. On Monday, November 20, Karan took to Instagram to showcase Sara's new motion poster for the film, which features her speaking into a microphone. He wrote, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ️ #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin.”