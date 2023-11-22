Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness Alert! Sara Ali Khan shows off her washboard abs in blue bikini (Photos)

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Sara Ali Khan bikini photos: Sara Ali Khan shared a string of pictures in which we can see her flaunting her sexy curves in a blue bikini near a pool. The actress has left her hair open and is wearing makeup. Take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan is a well-known and well-liked celebrity. She has a large fan base, and her photos are often shared on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Once again, she set the internet on fire with her most stunning snap, which revealed her washboard abs. Sara posted images of herself in a swimsuit, which quickly went viral, leaving followers in awe of her athleticism.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to showcase images in which she flaunts her lovely curves in a blue bikini.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan is wearing makeup and has her hair open. She didn't write anything for the caption and instead relied on emoticons.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara's washboard abs seized the spotlight. As the photo went viral, the internet was filled with replies, with followers lavishing Sara with praise on her beautiful figure.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the comments read, "Queen." Many people commented with heart emoticons on Sara Ali Khan's post.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handou

    The motion poster for Ae Watan Mere Watan was launched on Monday. The film is a thriller drama based on actual events, and Sara Ali Khan will play Usha Mehta, a heroic freedom fighter.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Karan has now unveiled a new motion poster for the flick. On Monday, November 20, Karan took to Instagram to showcase Sara's new motion poster for the film, which features her speaking into a microphone. He wrote, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ️ #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin.”

