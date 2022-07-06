Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently admitted that he is 'obsessed' with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and has repeatedly showcased his love for the 22-year-old.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently admitted that he is 'obsessed' with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and has repeatedly showcased his love for the 22-year-old. Look at the player's Instagram handle; there is enough proof that the couple is much in love. For those unaware, Costeen Hatzi, who has made her presence felt in the player's box this Wimbledon, is a Sydney-based aspiring Instagram influencer who also runs her own business. Here's a look at some interesting facts about Krygios' girlfriend, along with some of her ultra-hot bikini pictures:

Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who has close to 89k Instagram followers, runs an interior design firm called 'Casa Amor Interiors', which focuses on minimalist pieces such as wavy mirror frames. Also read: Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari breaks her silence over assault claims

Costeen holds a Bachelor of Psychological Science degree and attended Australian Catholic University, which has seven campuses across Australia and one in Rome.

Costeen advertises a variety of goods on her Instagram as an influencer, including hair curlers from Mermade Hair. She also frequently posts pictures of herself wearing accessories from brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, demonstrating her love of premium goods.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi confirmed their relationship on December 30, 2021 through an Instagram post. “I’m blessed,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is to the New Year and a chance for all of us to get it right.” Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Aussie 'bad boy' Kyrgios defiant after flouting all-white dress code

After their announcement, the couple has not been shy to express their love towards each other. Kyrgios has posted so much #CosteenContent that he's created a specific Instagram Stories highlight dedicated to their romance.

Costeen Hatzi, full name Hatzipourganis, reportedly now has a net value of $500,000. She has continued to keep her family very private though, with little revealed about her parents.

