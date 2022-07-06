Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently admitted that he is 'obsessed' with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and has repeatedly showcased his love for the 22-year-old.

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently admitted that he is 'obsessed' with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and has repeatedly showcased his love for the 22-year-old. Look at the player's Instagram handle; there is enough proof that the couple is much in love. For those unaware, Costeen Hatzi, who has made her presence felt in the player's box this Wimbledon, is a Sydney-based aspiring Instagram influencer who also runs her own business.

    Here's a look at some interesting facts about Krygios' girlfriend, along with some of her ultra-hot bikini pictures:

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who has close to 89k Instagram followers, runs an interior design firm called 'Casa Amor Interiors', which focuses on minimalist pieces such as wavy mirror frames.

    Also read: Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari breaks her silence over assault claims

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    Costeen holds a Bachelor of Psychological Science degree and attended Australian Catholic University, which has seven campuses across Australia and one in Rome.

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    Costeen advertises a variety of goods on her Instagram as an influencer, including hair curlers from Mermade Hair. She also frequently posts pictures of herself wearing accessories from brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, demonstrating her love of premium goods.

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi confirmed their relationship on December 30, 2021 through an Instagram post. “I’m blessed,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is to the New Year and a chance for all of us to get it right.”

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Aussie 'bad boy' Kyrgios defiant after flouting all-white dress code

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    After their announcement, the couple has not been shy to express their love towards each other. Kyrgios has posted so much #CosteenContent that he's created a specific Instagram Stories highlight dedicated to their romance.

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    Costeen Hatzi, full name Hatzipourganis, reportedly now has a net value of $500,000. She has continued to keep her family very private though, with little revealed about her parents.

    Image Credit: Costeen Hatzi Instagram

    It is known though that Costeen has a younger brother, George Hatzipourganis. He is a school-going student and is said to be very close to his elder sister.

    Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial 'Kaali' poster tweet snt

    Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial 'Kaali' poster tweet

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt talks about being a Kapoor Khandaan bahu drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt talks about being a ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ bahu

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation snt

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation

    This is not the film industry that I know: Deepti Naval drb

    This is not the film industry that I know: Deepti Naval

    Recent Stories

    WWE SummerSlam 2022, world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Lesnar vs Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?

    football Manchester United players left gasping for breath in Erik Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo-less training session snt

    Man United players left gasping for breath in Erik Ten Hag's Ronaldo-less training session

    Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding - gps

    Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    Bajaj Auto intends to sell all new e-scooter Chetak from 75 sites in FY 22-23 - adt

    Bajaj Auto intends to sell all new e-scooter Chetak from 75 sites in FY 22-23

    Recent Videos

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon