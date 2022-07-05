Wimbledon 2022: Aussie 'bad boy' Kyrgios defiant after flouting all-white dress code

On Monday, Kyrgios walked on to Centre Court on Monday wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap.

Nick Kyrgios is having a dream run in this year's Wimbledon. However, the Australian continues to hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons as the 'bad boy' of tennis stirs yet another controversy - this time by violating the Grand Slam's all-white dress code.

Kyrgios walked on to Centre Court on Monday wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap, once he had completed his fourth-round win against the American, Brandon Nakashima.

The Australian has already been fined twice in this year's tournament and is likely to receive another ticking off for breaching rules, which state white must be worn 'from the point at which the player enters the court surround'.

When asked about his latest violation, the defiant World No. 40 said, "I do what I want. I'm not above the rules. I just like wearing my Jordans (trainers). It's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right?"

"I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there's so many people that are so upset. It's a good feeling," said Kyrgios after his 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over the American.

On the court, Kyrgios displayed more restraint than he did during his tense match with Stefano Tsitsipas on Saturday when he berated the umpire for not defaulting his Greek opponent after hitting a ball into the crowd.

Kyrgios recalls 2019 clash with Nadal

In his first Wimbledon quarter-final since making his debut here as a 19-year-old in 2014, when he famously defeated then-world No. 1, Rafael Nadal, in the fourth round, the 27-year-old will take on unseeded Chilean Cristian Garin on Wednesday.

"I stepped out here against one of the greatest of all time and beat Nadal," he recalled. "These are all things I have in the back of my mind. I feel like I've been around for a long time. I feel comfortable here. I feel like a bit of a veteran."

"I was telling people back home that I wanted to go for the title this year round. But now I'm not thinking about lifting a trophy or making semi-finals or making the final. I'm just trying to stay in the moment," Kyrgios remarked.

The Australian believes he has come a long way from the 'darkest phase' of his life in 2019, when he struggled with depression and alcohol and drug misuse, despite the criticism that has followed him in recent days. The night before his match against Nadal in the second round on Centre Court, which he lost in four sets, Kyrgios was seen in Wimbledon's Dog and Fox pub.

"There was a time where I was having to be forced out of a pub at 4am to play Nadal second round," he said. "My agent had to come get me out before I played my match on Centre Court. I've come a long way. I've just got so many people around me, they just support me. I feel like I can reflect on all those dark times when I pushed them all away."

"Now, to sit here quarter-finals of Wimbledon, feeling good, feeling composed, feeling mature, having that around me, I'm extremely blessed," said Kyrgios who is set to meet Nadal again in the last four if they both win their quarter-finals.

Kyrgios downplays shoulder injury

Additionally, he has downplayed worries that a shoulder injury, which required medical care during the third set against 20-year-old Nakashima, may endanger his chances at Wimbledon.

"I woke up after Tsitsipas and had some shoulder pain," he explained. "I've played so much tennis in the last month and a half, so I almost knew that it was time for my body to start feeling some niggles. I think that's normal. At this time in the event, I don't think anyone is feeling 100 per cent. It's just something I manage."

"Mentally I feel like I just deal with these things a lot better now. But I need a glass of wine tonight, for sure," the Australian concluded.