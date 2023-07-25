Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises heat in sexy Red floral print bra

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body, booty, and cleavage in a red floral print bra and fans love her stunning body. This sensual Bhojpuri dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sensuous dance reel on a popular Bhojpuri song that has gone viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the alluring red floral print bra by flaunting her cleavage, toned stomach and sexy body in the picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she displays her luscious body with cleavage and toned back visible in a hot red floral print bra.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her cleavage, toned stomach, and thighs in a red floral-printed bra.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her cleavage, booty, waist, and toned hands with a sultry pose in a red floral print bra in the picture with smooth dance moves.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a red floral printed bra. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her toned body, cleavage, and toned stomach here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor ADC

    Uttam Kumar's 43rd death anniversary: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses CPI(M) of not respecting late veteran actor

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies MSW EAI

    'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen MSW EAI

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights LMA

    Know these 7 things before you start lifting weights

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar MSW EAI

    Diabetes-Friendly Delights: Berries to Apples, fruits that nourish without spiking Blood Sugar

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters AJR

    Hiccup in Elon Musk's plan: Police interrupt Twitter's 'X' rebranding at San Francisco headquarters

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon