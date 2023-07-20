HOT photos: 'Bawaal' stars Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan set social media ablaze

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot from Bawaal promotions have gone viral. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.



Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are hard at work promoting their new flick Bawaal. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to launch immediately on OTT on July 21.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari co-produce the film under the brands Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, respectively.

The lead actors released a set of images from a fresh photoshoot ahead of the film's premiere. Their warm connection left many amazed.



Varun and Janhvi both looked stunning in the recently published black-and-white images. While their on-screen romance has already made headlines, these photographs have set the internet on fire. Janhvi looked stunning in a strapless black gown, while Varun bundled up in a warm white vest.

The actors also posed alone and as a pair. An Instagram user remarked on their images, "Slay... Oh my God!" Another person said, "That chemistry!! (fire emojis)."

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan attended a screening of their film Bawaal in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 18). Some of Bollywood's top stars attended the screening. Janhvi and Varun Dhawan both arrived with their families.



Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal, which Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The film claims to be an intense love tale between Ajay Dixit and Nisha set against the backdrop of a European war. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.


