Snoop Dogg to Ben Affleck, 5 celebrities who were accused of Sexual Assault

Snoop Dogg is presently facing allegations of sexual assault, pressed against him by a woman who claimed to have worked with him in the past. Take a look at these men from the West who faced allegations.

In the year 2017, the world was taken aback after Me Too or the #MeToo movement began across the globe, highlighting the sexual abuse and sexual harassment cases that revealed the names of many international celebrities. What started in the West first, also came to India and other parts of the world. The movement continues even today as many women who have been victims of sexual abuse have pressed allegations against many power players of the world, especially from showbiz. Take a look at these five men from the West who have faced allegations of sexual assault against them.

Snoop Dogg: A lawsuit of sexual assault was filed against rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday by a woman. In her complaint, the woman accused Snoop Dogg of sexually assaulting her in one of his concerts back in the year 2013. She claimed that she worked with the rapper, alleging that he entered the washroom she was using, forced her to perform oral sex and also masturbated in front of her. The allegations against him came days before his performance in the Super Bowl 2022. Meanwhile, the rapper’s spokesperson denied these allegations, calling them “simply meritless”. ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

Ben Affleck: Actor, director Ben Affleck is also one of the many popular names from Hollywood who have faced accusations of sexual harassment and assault against them. Affleck was accused by actor, former VJ Hilarie Burton of grabbing her breast. Later, Affleck put forward his side saying "What I was accused of, by a woman, was touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don't remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it. I certainly don't think she's lying or making it up." ALSO READ: Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

Marilyn Manson: The American singer, Marilyn Manson is facing several sexual assault accusations against him. Accusations levelled against him were also by Game of Throne’s actor and Manson’s ex-girlfriend, Esmé Bianco. She said that Manson, on several occasions had sexually, physically, emotionally and psychologically abused her. She filed a suit against him in April 2021, further alleging that he raped her “in or around May 2011”. In November last year, Manson’s lawyer hinted that Manson may be looking at a ‘global settlement’ regarding multiple cases of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, and physical and psychological abuse against him, pressed by over a dozen of women. ALSO READ: Marilyn Manson’s lawyer to seek ‘global mediation’ for settling rape and sexual assault charges? Read details

Morgan Freeman: At least eight women had pressed sexual assault allegations against Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman. A production assistant had accused the actor of harassing her for a month during the filming ‘Going in Style’ reportedly. She alleged that Freeman repeatedly touched her, tried to pull up her skirt and also asked her if she was wearing underwear. Freeman had later apologised to "anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected". In a statement, he said "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy”, adding that making women feel uncomfortable was never his intent.