Marilyn Manson’s lawyer to seek ‘global mediation’ for settling rape and sexual assault charges? Read details

The American singer’s lawyer has told a US court that Marilyn Manson may seek ‘global mediation’ in order to resolve several cases of sexual assault and abuse against him.

The lawyer of Marilyn Monson has hinted that the singer may be looking at a ‘global’ settlement in regard to the multiple cases of sexual assault, rape, physical and psychological abuse, human trafficking and more that have been pressed against him by women. Over a dozen women have pressed allegations against ‘Brian Warner’ who goes by the stage name – Marilyn Manson. Of these women, at least four have filed legal claims against him in the US courtrooms.

In April this year, Marilyn Manson’s ex-girlfriend and ‘Game Of Thrones' actress, Esmé Bianco, had alleged that the singer on multiple occasions had physically, sexually, psychological, and emotionally abused her. Filing a suit against Marilyn Manson, Esme Bianco further alleged that he had also raped her “in or around May 2011.”

Another former girlfriend of Marilyn Manson, American model/actress Ashley Morgan Smithline has also accused him of similar crimes. Smithline has levelled allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery, human trafficking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unlawful imprisonment against the singer. At the same time, Ashley Walters, the former assistant of Marilyn Manson has claimed that she was subjected to “personal and professional sexual exploitation, psychological abuse, and manipulation” by Manson.

The accusations don’t end just there. Another woman, on the condition of anonymity, who is referred to as ‘Jane Doe’ in the courtroom documents, has said that she was raped by Marilyn Manson, and was also given death threats by the singer.

When serious charges were filed on the singer, a spokesperson of his went on saying that Marilyn Manson has denied all claims of sexual assault or abuse. However, at a Los Angeles courtroom on November 19, his lawyer, Stephen D Rothschild, said that Marilyn Manson is ready for a settlement discussion with his former girlfriend, Jane Doe. The attorney further added that since there are few more similar cases, Marilyn Manson may consider a ‘global mediation’ which may not happen sooner but is on the cards.