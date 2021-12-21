  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

    Ryan Reynolds recently said that he often gets asked about how Jennifer Lopez is doing. He revealed the reason behind it in a podcast recently. Read on to know the details.

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been in the news lately for their relationship. Their mushy pictures have also made it to social media, gaining love from their admirers and fans. But it is not Ben Affleck who is being asked about Jennifer Lopez; instead, Ryan Reynolds has been answering “How is J Lo?” with a “Great, good”, lately.

    If you have been wondering why Ryan Reynolds is being asked about Ben Affleck’s girl, Jennifer Lopez, then we have got you the answer for it. Despite having a massive fan following, Ryan, the ‘Red Notice’ actor goes unrecognizable by a local pizzeria in his residential area.

    In a recent ‘Dear Hank and John’ podcast, Ryan Reynolds revealed how the local pizzeria guys have thought of him as ‘Ben Affleck’ – a doubt that he never wishes to clear. During the podcast, Ryan said that the guys from the pizzeria have thought him to be Ben, and therefore ask him about Jennifer Lopez.

    ALSO READ: Is Jennifer Lopez pissed at Ben Affleck due to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner? Here's what we know

    Instead of clearing their doubt that he is not Ben Affleck, and instead is the ‘Red Notice’ star, Ryan Reynolds continues to play along with them. He said that he has always replied with ‘she is doing great’ answer to the guys.

    Funnily, this is the pizzeria where Ryan Renolds has been visiting for years. Despite that, the guys have continued to mistake him for being Ben Affleck. Ryan did not care to reveal the truth to the pizzeria staff thinking they would not really be happy knowing the truth. And thus, he has continued to play along with them at all times. Ryan said that when he goes and they shoot a question at him for Jennifer Lopez, he simply replies and returns with his pizza.

    Well, if the pizzeria guys may not have known that he is ‘the’ Ryan Reynolds’ and not ‘Ben Affleck’, chances are that they may finally find out the truth after the podcast. In any case, we are eagerly waiting to know what happens next in this story.

    ALSO READ: Is Dwayne Johnson eyeing for Bollywood debut? Here is what Gal Gadot has to say about it

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan these knock knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits watch drb

    Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH] SCJ

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH]

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY DANC? Read this RCB

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY dance? Read this

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday SCJ

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

    Recent Stories

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Japan passes biggest-ever extra budget to back COVID-hit economy-dnm

    Japan passes biggest-ever extra budget to resurrect COVID-hit economy

    Year Ender Round-up 2021 From Cristiano Ronaldo Coca-Cola snub to Champions League redraw 10 controversial football moments

    Round-up 2021: From Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub to Champions League re-draw - 10 controversial football moments

    Here is how Christmas is celebrated globally [Read]

    Here is how Christmas is celebrated globally [Read]

    5 signs you have TOXIC in-laws; know how to deal with them RCB

    5 signs you have TOXIC in-laws; know how to deal with them

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon