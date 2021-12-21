Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

Ryan Reynolds recently said that he often gets asked about how Jennifer Lopez is doing. He revealed the reason behind it in a podcast recently. Read on to know the details.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been in the news lately for their relationship. Their mushy pictures have also made it to social media, gaining love from their admirers and fans. But it is not Ben Affleck who is being asked about Jennifer Lopez; instead, Ryan Reynolds has been answering “How is J Lo?” with a “Great, good”, lately.

If you have been wondering why Ryan Reynolds is being asked about Ben Affleck’s girl, Jennifer Lopez, then we have got you the answer for it. Despite having a massive fan following, Ryan, the ‘Red Notice’ actor goes unrecognizable by a local pizzeria in his residential area.

In a recent ‘Dear Hank and John’ podcast, Ryan Reynolds revealed how the local pizzeria guys have thought of him as ‘Ben Affleck’ – a doubt that he never wishes to clear. During the podcast, Ryan said that the guys from the pizzeria have thought him to be Ben, and therefore ask him about Jennifer Lopez.

Instead of clearing their doubt that he is not Ben Affleck, and instead is the ‘Red Notice’ star, Ryan Reynolds continues to play along with them. He said that he has always replied with ‘she is doing great’ answer to the guys.

Funnily, this is the pizzeria where Ryan Renolds has been visiting for years. Despite that, the guys have continued to mistake him for being Ben Affleck. Ryan did not care to reveal the truth to the pizzeria staff thinking they would not really be happy knowing the truth. And thus, he has continued to play along with them at all times. Ryan said that when he goes and they shoot a question at him for Jennifer Lopez, he simply replies and returns with his pizza.

Well, if the pizzeria guys may not have known that he is ‘the’ Ryan Reynolds’ and not ‘Ben Affleck’, chances are that they may finally find out the truth after the podcast. In any case, we are eagerly waiting to know what happens next in this story.

