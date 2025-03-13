Vera Bradley Stock Down After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

The company said its “transformation” is taking longer than initially anticipated.

Vera Bradley Stock Down After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Shares of Vera Bradley (VRA) dipped 3% on Thursday after the maker of handbags and fashion accessories reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, dragging down retail sentiment.

The company posted loss per share of $0.30 versus the expected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 quoted by Wall Street analysts. Its revenue stood at $99.96 million, below the estimated $107.94 million.

“The fourth quarter remained challenging as we continued to navigate the early stages of Project Restoration, our comprehensive strategic initiative to transform our business model and brand positioning,” said Jackie Ardrey, Vera Bradley’s CEO.

“The migration of business from stores, particularly in our outlet locations, to ecommerce represented an unexpected shift, creating near-term profitability headwinds that we are actively addressing with targeted strategies.”

Ardrey noted the company saw some sequential improvement, particularly in its Vera Bradley direct channel, but acknowledged that Vera’s transformation is taking longer than initially anticipated.

The company said it plan to expand its heritage products, reduce  assortment in higher price points, and bring back regular deliveries of licensed product and some classic styles, along with indirect channel pipeline.

“While we remain confident in our strategic direction, we continue to make refinements based on selling data and customer feedback. Most of these shifts are occurring in our product and pricing strategy,” Ardrey said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ on Thursday from neutral a day ago.

 

Screenshot 2025-03-13 at 1.49.22 PM.png VRA sentiment and message volume March 13, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Vera Bradley stock is down 33% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Boeing Stock Draws Investor Attention After Citi Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating, Anticipates 50% Upside: Retail Optimism Continues

Boeing Stock Draws Investor Attention After Citi Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating, Anticipates 50% Upside: Retail Optimism Continues

UiPath Issues Subpar Guidance Citing Macro Uncertainty After Mixed Q4: Stock Set To Hit Record Low But Retail’s Upbeat

UiPath Issues Subpar Guidance Citing Macro Uncertainty After Mixed Q4: Stock Set To Hit Record Low But Retail’s Upbeat

Intel’s New CEO Wins Retail Support – Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic As Stock Sees Pre-Market Gains

Intel’s New CEO Wins Retail Support – Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic As Stock Sees Pre-Market Gains

US Energy Corp Stock Slides Pre-Market On Downbeat Q4: CEO Highlights Debt Elimination But Retail Stays Bearish

US Energy Corp Stock Slides Pre-Market On Downbeat Q4: CEO Highlights Debt Elimination But Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Stories

Julian Alvarez's Champions League row: When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked debate (WATCH) snt

Julian Alvarez's Champions League row: When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked debate (WATCH)

PM Modi extends Holi greetings, wishes for unity and renewed energy ddr

PM Modi extends Holi greetings, wishes for unity and renewed energy

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency ddr

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Adobe Stock Slides As Disappointing Revenue Guidance Overshadows Q1 Beat: Retail Mood Hits Rock Bottom

Boeing Stock Draws Investor Attention After Citi Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating, Anticipates 50% Upside: Retail Optimism Continues

Boeing Stock Draws Investor Attention After Citi Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating, Anticipates 50% Upside: Retail Optimism Continues

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon