WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Sai Pallavi recently gained attention after attending her cousin's wedding. A video from the event went viral on social media, showcasing her energetic dance performance that left fans mesmerized.

In the video, Sai Pallavi appears in a beautiful saree, dancing gracefully to a lively song. Her expressive performance captivated those present at the wedding, who cheered her on enthusiastically. Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, with one admirer describing her performance as "mind-blowing," while another highlighted a heartwarming moment where she danced with an elderly man, affectionately referring to him as "thatha."

Sai Pallavi's most recent appearance was in Thandel, alongside Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu film earned widespread acclaim for its emotionally powerful storyline and the compelling performances delivered by the cast. The movie resonated strongly with viewers and achieved a remarkable milestone by entering the prestigious 100 crore club at the box office. Naga Chaitanya and the team behind Thandel were commended for their dedication, with their hard work evident in the memorable song "Namo Namah Shivaya."

The much-anticipated Thandel managed to meet fans' high expectations. Following the film’s success, Naga Chaitanya’s father, the veteran actor Nagarjuna, expressed his pride on social media. In a heartfelt post, Nagarjuna shared a picture of himself embracing Naga Chaitanya along with the film's official poster. In his message, he commended his son’s dedication, resilience, and passion, acknowledging Thandel as a reflection of his hard work and determination.

The film is based on a true story from 2018, centering around a group of fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistani waters and were detained. It portrays their hardships, time spent in captivity, and their inspiring journey to freedom. The movie also features a touching love story between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, inspired by a real-life couple involved in the incident.

Sai Pallavi is also set to appear in the upcoming film Ramayana, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

