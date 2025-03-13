WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Sai Pallavi recently went viral for her lively dance at her cousin's wedding. Dressed in a stunning saree, her energetic performance won hearts. She was last seen in Thandel with Naga Chaitanya and will soon appear in Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Sai Pallavi recently gained attention after attending her cousin's wedding. A video from the event went viral on social media, showcasing her energetic dance performance that left fans mesmerized.

In the video, Sai Pallavi appears in a beautiful saree, dancing gracefully to a lively song. Her expressive performance captivated those present at the wedding, who cheered her on enthusiastically. Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, with one admirer describing her performance as "mind-blowing," while another highlighted a heartwarming moment where she danced with an elderly man, affectionately referring to him as "thatha."

Sai Pallavi's most recent appearance was in Thandel, alongside Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu film earned widespread acclaim for its emotionally powerful storyline and the compelling performances delivered by the cast. The movie resonated strongly with viewers and achieved a remarkable milestone by entering the prestigious 100 crore club at the box office. Naga Chaitanya and the team behind Thandel were commended for their dedication, with their hard work evident in the memorable song "Namo Namah Shivaya."

ALSO READ: Holi 2025: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; 4 Bollywood celeb inspired Holi dresses

The much-anticipated Thandel managed to meet fans' high expectations. Following the film’s success, Naga Chaitanya’s father, the veteran actor Nagarjuna, expressed his pride on social media. In a heartfelt post, Nagarjuna shared a picture of himself embracing Naga Chaitanya along with the film's official poster. In his message, he commended his son’s dedication, resilience, and passion, acknowledging Thandel as a reflection of his hard work and determination.

The film is based on a true story from 2018, centering around a group of fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistani waters and were detained. It portrays their hardships, time spent in captivity, and their inspiring journey to freedom. The movie also features a touching love story between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, inspired by a real-life couple involved in the incident.

Sai Pallavi is also set to appear in the upcoming film Ramayana, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy NTI

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details RBA

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained MEG

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement MEG

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement 

Aamir Khan birthday: Notable work, net worth, income, assets, personal life, and more MEG

Aamir Khan birthday: Notable work, net worth, income, assets, personal life, and more

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

Court REVIEW: Is Roshan, Priyadarshi's film worth your time and money? Read THIS now RBA

Court REVIEW: Is Roshan, Priyadarshi's film worth your time and money? Read THIS now

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon