Oscar-Winner Russell Crowe to star in 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey; Read on

Oscar winner Russell Crowe joins 'Billion Dollar Spy' alongside Harry Lawtey, starring in a Cold War thriller. Directed by Amma Asante, the film explores loyalty, freedom, and patriotism.

Oscar-Winner Russell Crowe to star in 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 13, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

Oscar winner Russell Crowe has joined the star-studded team of 'Billon Dollar Spy' which stars Harry Lawtey in the lead role who played the iconic Harvey Dent's role in Warner Bros. Joker: Folie a Deux, reported Deadline.

Oscar-winning writer Stephen Gaghan wrote the most recent draft of the film, revising a script penned by Ben August. The screenplay is adapted from the bestselling book by David E. Hoffman, as per the outlet.

According to Deadline, the film is set against the high-stakes backdrop of the late Cold War. It follows Adolf Tolkachev (Crowe), an ordinary man who risks everything to pass thousands of pages of top-secret Soviet intelligence to the U.S. Despite repeated rejections by a wary CIA, Tolkachev persisted, embodying the courage to stand against a regime that betrayed its own people.

Finally, finding an ally in CIA agent Tom Lenihan (Lawtey), Tolkachev was able to fundamentally shift the balance of power, proving that true patriotism lies not in blind allegiance but in the willingness to challenge a government when it strays from its ideals. In an era when resistance and bravery are more relevant than ever, his story resonates deeply, as per the outlet.

BAFTA Award winner Amma Asante is set to direct the film, which is currently in pre-production, reported Deadline.

Akiva Goldsman, who is also one of the producers of the film, shared that they are thrilled to work with Russell Crowe for the second time in the movie.

"Greg Lessans and I are excited to partner with Walden Media, Amma Asante, and our old friend, the brilliant Russell Crowe, to tell this true story of loyalty and dedication to freedom on both sides of the Iron Curtain," said Goldsman, as quoted by Deadline.

Walden Media and Akiva Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures jointly collaborate for the production of 'Billion Dollar Spy'.

Crowe is a three-time Oscar nominee and won the Best Actor Oscar for Gladiator. He has starred in such acclaimed films as A Beautiful Min, The Insider and L.A. Confidential.

He will be next seen in 'Nuremberg' along with Rami Malek and Michael Shannon. It is directed by James Vanderbilt. He is currently shooting Bear Country, an action thriller directed by Derrick Borte, as per the Deadline.

As for Harry Lawter, he is best known for his role as Robert in HBO's hit series 'Industry'. 

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco announce new song ‘Sunset Blvd’ celebrating their love story; WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy NTI

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details RBA

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained MEG

Did Kim Soo Hyun date minor Kim Sae Ron for 6 years? Theories, timeline explained

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement MEG

Is Kartik Aaryan to be the next Ranbir Kapoor? Nora Fatehi's fun banter confirmed Sara Ali Khan's statement 

Recent Stories

'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills the capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home anr

'Blessings of Pongala': Attukal Pongala fills the capital with devotion as lakhs of devotees return home

Mens Pathani Suit Latest Designs and Trends for Festive Season iwh

7 Pathani Suit Styles to Impress Everyone This Festive Season

Malaika Arora Inspired Lehenga Designs for Ageless Style iwh

Look Young at 50+ with Malaika Arora's Lehenga Inspirations

Ancient Hair Growth Secrets 9 Remedies for Gorgeous Hair iwh

Ayurvedic Haircare: 9 Ancient Hair Remedies for Hair Growth

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhirs reunion at Rishabh Pants sisters wedding sets internet buzzing HRD

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir's reunion at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding sets internet buzzing

Recent Videos

Pakistan Military Says It Kills All 33 Militants Who Hijacked Train, Ending Standoff

Pakistan Military Says It Kills All 33 Militants Who Hijacked Train, Ending Standoff

Video Icon
'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon