Bhagyashree Suffers Head Injury: Actress undergoes surgery after pickleball injury, receives 13 stitches

Bhagyashree injured: Actress Bhagyashree, known for her hit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', has been seriously injured. She has a deep wound on her forehead, which required surgery. Her fans are worried upon hearing this news and are wishing her a speedy recovery.

According to media reports, Bhagyashree was playing pickleball when she fell and suffered a deep head injury. When she was taken to the doctor, she received 13 stitches and had to undergo surgery.

Now, photos of Bhagyashree are going viral on social media, showing her receiving treatment. Another photo shows the injury on Bhagyashree's forehead. However, a smile is clearly visible on her face in this photo, which shows that Bhagyashree is very strong. Her fans are also relieved to see this photo.

Why are people trolling Bhagyashree

After seeing these photos of Bhagyashree, people are reacting in different ways. One person wrote, 'Oh God...get well soon Bhagyashree ji.' Another wrote, 'Evil eye really does exist. Get well soon.' Some people are also trolling Bhagyashree fiercely. One person wrote, 'Even her injury is her content, photography doesn't stop even in the hospital.' Another wrote, 'Nowadays, making reels of every moment has become a fashion, oh this world can be very sad.' Talking about the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

