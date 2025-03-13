Bhagyashree Suffers Head Injury: Actress undergoes surgery after pickleball injury, receives 13 stitches

Actress Bhagyashree was injured while playing pickleball, resulting in a deep head wound that required surgery and 13 stitches. Fans are wishing her a speedy recovery.

Bhagyashree Suffers Head Injury: Actress undergoes surgery after pickleball injury, receives 13 stitches RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Bhagyashree injured: Actress Bhagyashree, known for her hit film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', has been seriously injured. She has a deep wound on her forehead, which required surgery. Her fans are worried upon hearing this news and are wishing her a speedy recovery.

According to media reports, Bhagyashree was playing pickleball when she fell and suffered a deep head injury. When she was taken to the doctor, she received 13 stitches and had to undergo surgery.

Also Read: Taare Zameen Par to Dangal: 7 must-watch films of Aamir Khan

Now, photos of Bhagyashree are going viral on social media, showing her receiving treatment. Another photo shows the injury on Bhagyashree's forehead. However, a smile is clearly visible on her face in this photo, which shows that Bhagyashree is very strong. Her fans are also relieved to see this photo.

 

Why are people trolling Bhagyashree

After seeing these photos of Bhagyashree, people are reacting in different ways. One person wrote, 'Oh God...get well soon Bhagyashree ji.' Another wrote, 'Evil eye really does exist. Get well soon.' Some people are also trolling Bhagyashree fiercely. One person wrote, 'Even her injury is her content, photography doesn't stop even in the hospital.' Another wrote, 'Nowadays, making reels of every moment has become a fashion, oh this world can be very sad.' Talking about the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt to make her debut at 78th Cannes Film Festival

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elizabeth Olsen, Sean Durkin team up once more for 'Seven Sisters' pilot; Read on NTI

Elizabeth Olsen, Sean Durkin team up once more for ‘Seven Sisters’ pilot; Read on

Oscar-Winner Russell Crowe to star in 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey; Read on NTI

Oscar-Winner Russell Crowe to star in 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey; Read on

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy NTI

Warner Bros. hosts exclusive one-day Superman-themed studio tour to honor Man of Steel's legacy

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details RBA

Stephen King's 'Cujo' set to return to big screen; read details

Recent Stories

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing ddr

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing

I dont know Anant Radhika Merchant Kim Kardashian on Ambani wedding here what she said RBA

'I don’t know Anant, Radhika Merchant': Kim Kardashian on Ambani wedding; here's what she said

IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Likely wicketkeepers for each team HRD

IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Predicting wicketkeepers for each team

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy? gcw

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy?

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market ddr

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Attukal Pongala 2025: Behind the Magic of Thiruvananthapuram's Iconic Festival

Kerala Pulse | Attukal Pongala 2025: Behind the Magic of Thiruvananthapuram's Iconic Festival

Video Icon
Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Philippines Ex-Prez Duterte in ICC Custody, to Face Charges for Drug War Killings | Asianet Newsable

Philippines Ex-Prez Duterte in ICC Custody, to Face Charges for Drug War Killings | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League Highlights | Real Win in Shootout, Enter Quarters

Real Madrid 4-2 Atletico Madrid Champions League Highlights | Real Win in Shootout, Enter Quarters

Video Icon