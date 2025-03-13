Elizabeth Olsen, Sean Durkin team up once more for ‘Seven Sisters’ pilot; Read on

FX has ordered a pilot for 'Seven Sisters,' starring Elizabeth Olsen and directed by Sean Durkin. The drama explores family secrets when Olsen’s character hears a mysterious voice.

ANI |Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

FX has given a pilot order to the drama series 'Seven Sisters', starring Elizabeth Olsen, with Sean Durkin set to direct.

According to Deadline, the project, which comes from executive producers Will Arbery, Durkin, and Garrett Basch, marks a reunion for Olsen and Durkin, who previously collaborated on the award-winning 2011 film 'Martha Marcy May Marlene,'

In 'Seven Sisters', Olsen plays a sister who begins communicating with a voice no one else can hear, forcing her large, tight-knit family to confront long-buried secrets.

The pilot, written by Arbery, is produced by FX Productions and marks Basch's fifth series for the network, following 'Devs', 'Reservation Dogs', 'What We Do in the Shadows', and the upcoming 'Tulsa' noir drama starring Ethan Hawke.

Olsen, who is set to star alongside Alicia Vikander in Fleur Fortune's feature directorial debut 'The Assessment', as well as Miles Teller and Callum Turner in the A24 romantic comedy 'Eternity', which she also executive produces, is currently in production on the Warner Bros thriller 'Panic Carefully' opposite Julia Roberts.

Arbery, a playwright and screenwriter from Texas, is known for his work on HBO's 'Succession', for which he won the WGA Award for Episodic Drama.

He has also co-written the screenplay for the upcoming film 'Sacrifice', directed by Romain Gavras and starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Durkin, who most recently wrote, directed, and produced 'The Iron Claw for A24,' is set to adapt and direct 'Deep Cuts,' which will star Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler.

Basch, who has executive produced a string of successful series for FX, including 'What We Do in the Shadows' and 'Devs', is also behind the upcoming 'Tulsa' noir drama. 

