  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didn’t impress the book readers in the film

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The author of ‘Jack Reacher’, Lee Child has revealed why Tom Cruises failed to impress the book readers after the release of the 2012 film with the same name.

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    In the year 2012, tom Cruise was starred in and as ‘Jack Reacher’ which was based on the novel (by the same name) authored by Lee Child.

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Cruise had failed to impress the book readers who did not find the actor as a great fit for the character of Jack Reacher. Years later, author Lee Child revealed why the bookworms did not like Tom in the film franchise.

    ALSO READ: 'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    According to media reports, Lee Child said that there was a lot of criticism from the book readers for the casting of Tom Cruise as the franchise’s lead.

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    In an interview. Lee Child reportedly recalled the criticism, explaining why his character did not impress the readers. It was because of the character’s built in the novel that did not match with Tom Cruise’s appearance. Child said that Jack Reacher, in the novel, was extremely tall (6’5”), broad and had longed-legged and long-armed. Whereas Tom Cruise’s height is 5’7”.

    ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible 8: Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a World War II plane; take a look

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Lee Child said that since the book readers had a very clear image of Jack Reacher in their minds. And therefore, when they saw Tom Cruise, they were left disappointed.

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    However, Lee Child further said that those who had not read the books loved Tom Cruise’s character in the movie.

    Hollywood Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didnt impress the book readers in the film drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Cruise had played Jack Reacher in the films released in 2012 and 2016. On Friday, A series on Jack Reacher was released on Amazon Prime. Smallville actor Alan Ritchson, height 6’1’’, has played the titular role in the series.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership RCB

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Recent Stories

    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar - ADT

    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath asset details revolver rudraksh income

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath owns revolver worth a lakh rupees, Rudraksh worth Rs 20,000

    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

    Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms buys 25% stake in TWO Platforms for $15 million-dnm

    Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms buys 25% stake in TWO Platforms for $15 million

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink drb

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon