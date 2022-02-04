Jack Reacher author Lee Child reveals why Tom Cruise didn’t impress the book readers in the film

The author of ‘Jack Reacher’, Lee Child has revealed why Tom Cruises failed to impress the book readers after the release of the 2012 film with the same name.

In the year 2012, tom Cruise was starred in and as ‘Jack Reacher’ which was based on the novel (by the same name) authored by Lee Child.

Tom Cruise had failed to impress the book readers who did not find the actor as a great fit for the character of Jack Reacher. Years later, author Lee Child revealed why the bookworms did not like Tom in the film franchise. ALSO READ: 'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

According to media reports, Lee Child said that there was a lot of criticism from the book readers for the casting of Tom Cruise as the franchise’s lead.

In an interview. Lee Child reportedly recalled the criticism, explaining why his character did not impress the readers. It was because of the character’s built in the novel that did not match with Tom Cruise’s appearance. Child said that Jack Reacher, in the novel, was extremely tall (6’5”), broad and had longed-legged and long-armed. Whereas Tom Cruise’s height is 5’7”. ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible 8: Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a World War II plane; take a look

Lee Child said that since the book readers had a very clear image of Jack Reacher in their minds. And therefore, when they saw Tom Cruise, they were left disappointed.

However, Lee Child further said that those who had not read the books loved Tom Cruise’s character in the movie.

