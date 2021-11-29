  • Facebook
    Mission: Impossible 8: Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a World War II plane; take a look

    Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was spotted practising a soul-stirring plane stunt hanging upside down from a Boeing Stearman biplane
     

    Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a World War II plane
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
    Last week actor Tom Cruise was seen doing some death-defying stunt on airplane. The Top Gun actor pictures and video performing and practising daring stunts on the plane went viral. He was seen hanging upside down from a Boeing Stearman biplane which was used in World War II.

    According to Page Six, the plane used for the performance is a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane which took off from Duxford airfield, and the actor performed the stunt at 2,000 feet. With this, Tom Cruise has once again established himself as the daredevil action hero, and that there is no stunt he can’t try.

    In the pictures, he was seen wearing a brown jumpsuit and helmet. The production crew circled him, and the actor was placed in a harness secured to the wing of the Boeing Stearman biplane with a series of metal rods. 

    Talking about his dangerous stunts at The Graham Norton Show`, Tom Cruise said, "I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones." 

    The actor added, "The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling."

    We all know Tom performs his stunt in the films, as he has done on past film Mission: Impossible 7. Mission Impossible 8, the eighth instalment of the Mission Impossible series, will be released on July 22, 2023.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
