Madhava Rao, played by Chiranjeevi, is a strict and simple man. He takes care of his five sisters like a responsible brother after they lose their father. Everyone in the village calls him "Hitler" out of fear because of his strict rules and anger.

Madhava Rao raises his sisters with deep hatred for his father, played by Dasari Narayana Rao. He blames his father for his mother's early death. The father comes out of jail and longs for his children, but Madhava Rao refuses to speak to him. Villains create trouble during the sisters' marriages, and the sisters misunderstand their brother at one point. Madhava Rao faces all these challenges, saves his sisters from danger, proves his father innocent, and unites the family in the end.

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