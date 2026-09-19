Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif have sparked fresh dating rumours after fans spotted similarities in their Turkey vacation posts. Here’s what is known about the buzz and Sunny’s reported split from Sharvari.

Sunny Kaushal And Isabelle Kaif Set Off New Romance Rumors With Their Turkey Vacation Pictures

There has been some gossip in Bollywood about Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif since people found some similarities in their Turkey vacation photos that were posted recently. It comes after rumors about Sunny's breakup with his rumored girlfriend Sharvari gained traction once again. But, there is no confirmation from the couple about their being romantically involved.

Why Have Sunny Kaushal And Isabelle Kaif Become A Buzz?

All the recent news started after social media users found out similarities in the photos that Sunny and Isabelle shared from their Turkey vacation trip. People pointed out the surroundings, places, as well as background visuals in the pictures that made them speculate about them being together on vacation.

The pictures posted by Sunny from Turkey were posted by him on September 18, and Isabelle had also posted some pictures of her from the same place.

Moreover, Isabelle's comment on Sunny's latest Instagram post where he recommended a book added more fuel to the fire. She wrote, “Your welcome for the best book rec ever.”

No Official Confirmation From Sunny And Isabelle Regarding Dating Speculations

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Sunny or Isabelle regarding this dating speculation. Neither has the speculation regarding their travels together been independently confirmed.

Their family connections have added to the intrigue of the rumours. Isabelle is the sister of Katrina Kaif, while Sunny is the brother of Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal. In fact, the two families have been seen together a few times before like on a Holi party in March 2026 that included Katrina, Vicky, Sunny and Isabelle.

What Has Happened Between Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari?

This recent rumour comes on the back of reports that had suggested in early 2026 that Sunny had broken up with Sharvari sometime in 2025 after a few dating speculations over the years. The breakup has reportedly occurred because of a difference in their professional trajectories. However, both the actors have neither confirmed nor denied this report.

It is interesting to note that Sunny himself has spoken about his dating speculations with Sharvari in an earlier 2024 Filmfare interview where he said that he shared a friendship-based relationship with her.

Sunny Kaushal’s Work Side

Sunny’s last movie was “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”. The actor has also been seen working on “Barabanki”, a crime thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. It stars Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa. Filming for the movie started in Mumbai recently.

The relationship of Sunny and Isabelle is still being speculated on social media till date and has not been confirmed yet.