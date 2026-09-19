Roja recently explained the actual situation in an interview. She clarified that she never had any major fights with Venkatesh. Unexpected situations, middlemen mistakes, and communication gaps ruined their on-screen combination. She shared two main reasons for this gap. The first issue started with her husband and director RK Selvamani. Selvamani launched a movie with Venkatesh as the hero.

Meanwhile, a Vijayakanth movie became a blockbuster in Tamil. The producer immediately started its Telugu remake with Venkatesh and Vijayashanthi. The producer took this decision and adjusted dates without informing Selvamani. This move deeply hurt the director. Roja already loved Selvamani at that time, and she felt very bad seeing his pain.