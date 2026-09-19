Fans started searching for the venue costs right after Suriya and Jyothika shared their celebration pictures. The castle management offers different wedding packages based on the guest count. A 60-guest package costs 21,350 pounds, which equals around Rs 27.4 lakh. An 80-guest package goes up to 24,350 pounds, or roughly Rs 31.2 lakh. These packages cover exclusive castle access and catering arrangements.

The venue also provides smaller plans for intimate gatherings. A 30-guest event costs 20,560 pounds (Rs 26.4 lakh), while a 50-guest event costs 23,560 pounds (Rs 30.2 lakh).

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