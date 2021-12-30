  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures

    First Published Dec 30, 2021, 5:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Disha Patani is all set to end her year in a beautiful beach with amazing mood and a million dollar smile; take a look

    Here what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures RCB

    A few days ago, Bollywood actress Disha Patani flies off to the Maldives to end this year in style wearing bikini. The actress wrapped up Yodha shoot with Sidharth Malhotra and jet off to the lovely location.
     

    Here what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Disha Patani arrived in Maldives solo but according to reports, she is currently with rumoured actor beau Tiger Shroff. The duo continues to be rumoured as they refuse to make their relationship official. Taking to Disha's social media handle, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her tropical vacay 
     

    Here what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Disha Patani shared some sexy pictures looking stunning in a printed bikini set posing against the sea as the early morning sun rose behind her. Just a few hours ago, she shared some pictures where she looked pretty.
     

    Here what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures RCB

    In one of the pictures, she was seen in a bikini bottom that came with several tie details at the back. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Disha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of maroon lipstick and a dewy makeup look.
     

    Here what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Spread some positive vibes and ended up winning her fans and followers hearts on the internet. The Radha star looks as fresh as a daisy sporting that envious smile. In one of the post, walked in slow motion out of the water towards the beach. 
     

    Here what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Disha often keeps sharing breath-taking images on social media which continues to spike her vogue and followers. Disha has an interesting lineup of forthcoming films like ‘Yodha’ – a full-on action film, wherein we will see Disha performing an action on screen, which she has wrapped up recently and 'Ek Villain Returns'. Also Read: Round-up 2021: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic drb

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician using movie's famous dialogues RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor supervision RCB

    Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor's supervision

    Recent Stories

    Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic drb

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India - ADT

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre-dnm

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre

    Recent Videos

    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon
    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon