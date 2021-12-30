Here's what Disha Patani is doing in Maldives; check out her latest pictures

Disha Patani is all set to end her year in a beautiful beach with amazing mood and a million dollar smile; take a look

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Disha Patani flies off to the Maldives to end this year in style wearing bikini. The actress wrapped up Yodha shoot with Sidharth Malhotra and jet off to the lovely location.



Disha Patani arrived in Maldives solo but according to reports, she is currently with rumoured actor beau Tiger Shroff. The duo continues to be rumoured as they refuse to make their relationship official. Taking to Disha's social media handle, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her tropical vacay



Disha Patani shared some sexy pictures looking stunning in a printed bikini set posing against the sea as the early morning sun rose behind her. Just a few hours ago, she shared some pictures where she looked pretty.



In one of the pictures, she was seen in a bikini bottom that came with several tie details at the back. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Disha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of maroon lipstick and a dewy makeup look.



Spread some positive vibes and ended up winning her fans and followers hearts on the internet. The Radha star looks as fresh as a daisy sporting that envious smile. In one of the post, walked in slow motion out of the water towards the beach.

