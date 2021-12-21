  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Round-up 2021: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 9:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Meta: From Malaika Arora to Disha Patani, here are 10 actresses who burned the internet with their hot bikini pictures this year 
     

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    This year, when the lockdown was eased, many Bollywood celebs went to the Maldives to take a break. Many went with their partners and a few with friends, but their breathtaking pictures really made us green with envy. A few did some bikini shoots and shared them on their social media pages, and later their photos went viral. Let us look at ten such bikini clan pictures of this year.

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Shanaya Kapoor flaunted her perfect bikini toned body in the printed bikini. She is seen donning a Versace bikini of Rs 76800. 

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Singer and actor Sophie Choudry looked super-hot in the blue two-piece posing like a pro for the camera on the beach. 

     

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    No one can beat Disha Patani's perfect bikini body. We can easily give her the title of 'the bikini queen of Bollywood'

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Kiara Advani looked breathtaking in the yellow bikini. She shows us how to pair a simple twist-front bandeau bikini with accessories like a straw hat and shrug. Also Read: Yearender 2021: Kim, Kanye West to Aamir Khan, Kiran to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya 10 celebrity breakups

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in the holographic monokini posing for the camera. She shared a few more pictures from her beach vacay in her Instagram account to treat her fans and followers.  Also Read: Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Last year Sara Ali Khan went to Maldives many times, once with family and later friends. Sara looked breathtaking in bikini and we cannot take our eyes off her.

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Alia Bhatt was also enjoying vacay in the Maldives, donning a multicoloured bikini. She reportedly went there twice this year, one with friends and another with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went to Maldives' vacay a few weeks ago where the diva was seen flaunting her perfect bikini body.

     

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen holidaying with her family in the mid-year at the Maldives. She looked perfect in the dark blue bikini.

     

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Ananya Panday looked funky and stylish in this sunflower-themed bikini. Ananya was also enjoying with her friends on the beautiful beach in Maldives. 

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Tara Sutaria, who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2,' is really a beach bum; check her out in red bikini posing at the edge of the water villa in Maldives. She was in the Maldives with her boyfriend Aadar Jain.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films avoiding clash with RRR drb

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why drb

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

    Sara Ali Khan these knock knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits watch drb

    Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH] SCJ

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Smriti Irani's one single slap from mom cleans aura goes viral, leaves netizens in splits-dnm

    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films avoiding clash with RRR drb

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to enter Bollywood? Here's what he is doing nowadays RCB

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan set to enter Bollywood? Here's what he is doing nowadays

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for 20,000 pounds-dnm

    Meet Pigcasso, the painter pig who just sold its latest artwork for £20,000

    Recent Videos

    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon