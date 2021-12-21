Round-up 2021: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year

Meta: From Malaika Arora to Disha Patani, here are 10 actresses who burned the internet with their hot bikini pictures this year



This year, when the lockdown was eased, many Bollywood celebs went to the Maldives to take a break. Many went with their partners and a few with friends, but their breathtaking pictures really made us green with envy. A few did some bikini shoots and shared them on their social media pages, and later their photos went viral. Let us look at ten such bikini clan pictures of this year.

Shanaya Kapoor flaunted her perfect bikini toned body in the printed bikini. She is seen donning a Versace bikini of Rs 76800.

Singer and actor Sophie Choudry looked super-hot in the blue two-piece posing like a pro for the camera on the beach.

No one can beat Disha Patani's perfect bikini body. We can easily give her the title of 'the bikini queen of Bollywood'

Kiara Advani looked breathtaking in the yellow bikini. She shows us how to pair a simple twist-front bandeau bikini with accessories like a straw hat and shrug.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in the holographic monokini posing for the camera. She shared a few more pictures from her beach vacay in her Instagram account to treat her fans and followers.

Last year Sara Ali Khan went to Maldives many times, once with family and later friends. Sara looked breathtaking in bikini and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Alia Bhatt was also enjoying vacay in the Maldives, donning a multicoloured bikini. She reportedly went there twice this year, one with friends and another with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went to Maldives' vacay a few weeks ago where the diva was seen flaunting her perfect bikini body.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen holidaying with her family in the mid-year at the Maldives. She looked perfect in the dark blue bikini.

Ananya Panday looked funky and stylish in this sunflower-themed bikini. Ananya was also enjoying with her friends on the beautiful beach in Maldives.