Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are top 6 most beautiful and glamorous actresses of Bengali industry

    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    The Bengali film industry is one of India's fastest-expanding film businesses. Women from Bengal are frequently praised for their attractiveness. The Bengali divas are not only lovely and beautiful, but also incredibly talented. There are numerous well-known Bengali women with huge followings when it comes to acting. Check our top 6 talented and attractive performers from Bengal.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    MP and actress from Bengal Nusrat Jahan is loved by all. She has appeared in many Bengali films as well as on the television screen. She made her acting debut alongside actor Jeet in the Bengali movie Shatru, and ever since then, she's been stealing hearts.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the Bengali film Dadar Adesh, released in 2005, Priyanka made her acting debut. She is  not only a talented actress but is also great at donning several looks, ranging from western to India. She has also winning the hearts of audiences with her sartorial choices.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In Jalpaiguri, Mimi Chakraborty was born in 1989. She is a model and actress from Bengal who has appeared in numerous Bengali films. She is the granddaughter of the late veteran star, Suchitra Sen, who was a legend on the big screen. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the Bengali film Bapi Bari Jaa. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Subhashree Ganguly has been basking in the glory of the success of her OTT debut, 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'. Pitribhumi, her first Bengali film, featured her as a supporting actress. She has acted in a number of popular Bengali films, including Khokababu, Ami Shudhu Cheyechi Tomay, Challenge, Romeo, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Boss 2: Back to Rule, and Paran Jai Jaliya Re. Everyone admires her beauty and glamorous factor.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Swastika Mukherjee has starred in many hit Bengali movies like Bye Bye Bangkok, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Dil Bechara, Shah Jahan Regency, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Byomkesh Gotro. She is admired for her sexy and delectable looks besides her finest acting skills.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In Jalpaiguri, Mimi Chakraborty was born in 1989. She is a model and actress from Bengal who has appeared in numerous Bengali films. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the Bengali film Bapi Bari Jaa. Mimi Chakraborty has a huge fan base on social media and is often complimented for her unique looks.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the well-known Bengali actresses who primarily appears in Bengali cinema is Koel Mallick. In India's West Bengal state, she was born in Kolkata. Nater Guru, her first feature, came out in 2003. The crowd loves her for her ethnic appearance, which they find appealing.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show vma

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post vma

    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post

    Coromandel Express train tragedy: Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Jr NTR offer condolences ADC

    Odisha train accident: Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Jr NTR offer condolences

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours vma

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over suspicion of affair anr

    Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over alleged affair

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers snt

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show vma

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon