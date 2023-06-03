Here are top 6 most beautiful and glamorous actresses of Bengali industry

The Bengali film industry is one of India's fastest-expanding film businesses. Women from Bengal are frequently praised for their attractiveness. The Bengali divas are not only lovely and beautiful, but also incredibly talented. There are numerous well-known Bengali women with huge followings when it comes to acting. Check our top 6 talented and attractive performers from Bengal.

MP and actress from Bengal Nusrat Jahan is loved by all. She has appeared in many Bengali films as well as on the television screen. She made her acting debut alongside actor Jeet in the Bengali movie Shatru, and ever since then, she's been stealing hearts.

In the Bengali film Dadar Adesh, released in 2005, Priyanka made her acting debut. She is not only a talented actress but is also great at donning several looks, ranging from western to India. She has also winning the hearts of audiences with her sartorial choices.

In Jalpaiguri, Mimi Chakraborty was born in 1989. She is a model and actress from Bengal who has appeared in numerous Bengali films. She is the granddaughter of the late veteran star, Suchitra Sen, who was a legend on the big screen. In 2012, she made her acting debut in the Bengali film Bapi Bari Jaa.

Subhashree Ganguly has been basking in the glory of the success of her OTT debut, 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'. Pitribhumi, her first Bengali film, featured her as a supporting actress. She has acted in a number of popular Bengali films, including Khokababu, Ami Shudhu Cheyechi Tomay, Challenge, Romeo, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Boss 2: Back to Rule, and Paran Jai Jaliya Re. Everyone admires her beauty and glamorous factor.

Swastika Mukherjee has starred in many hit Bengali movies like Bye Bye Bangkok, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Dil Bechara, Shah Jahan Regency, Byomkesh Bakshi, and Byomkesh Gotro. She is admired for her sexy and delectable looks besides her finest acting skills.

