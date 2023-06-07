Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Ibrahim Ali Khan to Agastya Nanda, here are top 5 Bollywood actors who will debut this year

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 8:08 PM IST

    Starting from star kids to absolute outsiders, here are five amazing actors set to mark in the Bollywood industry.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who does not want to be a part of tinsel town? Here are the top five leading male actors who are all set to make their big Bollywood debut in 2023. Check them out.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Junaid Khan: He is te son of the perfectionist Aamir Khan and is set to make his Bollywood debut this year with the film 'Maharaja'. He is currently shooting for it and will play the role of a lawyer in the movie, as per sources.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ibrahim Ali Khan: Born to parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora, the handsome tall hunk is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut. He is currently assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Agastya Nanda: He is the grandson of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and is all set to make his acting debut in the Netflix original, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. He will also appear in the Sriram Raghavan-directed movie Ikkis, which also stars Dharmendra. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jibraan Khan: Jibraan Khan played the role of Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', a modern remake of the 2003 film 'Ishq Vishk', will mark the actor's significant Bollywood debut.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tusharr Khanna: He is no star kid and has no connections in the industry. Trying to prove his mettle in Bollywood after growing big in the television industry, Khanna marks his debut in T-Series' upcoming film Starfish.

