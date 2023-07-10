Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are the first PHOTOS of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim with their baby boy

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    As their infant was being released from the hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were seen outside. On June 21, the couple gave birth to a child.
     

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The first child of TV actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, a boy, was eventually brought home on Monday, July 10.  

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    On July 10, Shoaib and Dipika were seen leaving the hospital with the infant in their arms. He was swaddled in white such that it was impossible to see his face.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shoaib had posted on Instagram to announce the birth of the child.  He wrote, "Alhamdulillah today, 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy," announcing the same. Premature delivery is nothing to be concerned about. Please remember us in your prayers. 

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In the viral films, the paparazzi instructed the subjects to make "shor nahi" (quiet noises) in order to prevent them from shouting near the newborn.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    While holding the infant, Shoaib was dressed in black casuals. He was swaddled in white such that it was impossible to see his face. In a pink outfit with a white dupatta, Dipika looked gorgeous.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    On the Sasural Simar Ka set, Shoaib and Dipika first met. They were later united in marriage in 2018.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    BLACKPINK member Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault spark dating rumours; Know details MSW

    BLACKPINK member Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO, Frederic Arnault spark dating rumours; Know details

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL

    Deepika Padukones reaction when Ranbir said Its NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl

    Deepika Padukone's reaction when Ranbir said, 'It’s NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl'

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? ADC

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch snt

    WATCH: Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Delhi govt plea challenging ordinance on service gcw

    Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, next hearing on July 17

    Sofia Vergara SEXY PHOTOS: Modern Family star turns 50; actress celebrates with 30 mn Instagram followers RBA

    Sofia Vergara SEXY PHOTOS: Modern Family star turns 50; actress celebrates with 30 mn Instagram followers

    From one Little Master to another! Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for Sunil Gavaskar wins hearts snt

    From one Little Master to another! Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for Sunil Gavaskar wins hearts

    UK always complain that PM Modi keeps seeking Nirav and Vijay Mallya's extradition, Harish Salve reveals

    UK always complains that PM Modi keeps seeking Nirav and Vijay Mallya's extradition, Harish Salve reveals

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon