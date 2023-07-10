Here are the first PHOTOS of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim with their baby boy

As their infant was being released from the hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were seen outside. On June 21, the couple gave birth to a child.



Image: Varinder Chawla

The first child of TV actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, a boy, was eventually brought home on Monday, July 10.

Image: Varinder Chawla

On July 10, Shoaib and Dipika were seen leaving the hospital with the infant in their arms. He was swaddled in white such that it was impossible to see his face.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shoaib had posted on Instagram to announce the birth of the child. He wrote, "Alhamdulillah today, 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy," announcing the same. Premature delivery is nothing to be concerned about. Please remember us in your prayers.

Image: Varinder Chawla

In the viral films, the paparazzi instructed the subjects to make "shor nahi" (quiet noises) in order to prevent them from shouting near the newborn.

Image: Varinder Chawla

While holding the infant, Shoaib was dressed in black casuals. He was swaddled in white such that it was impossible to see his face. In a pink outfit with a white dupatta, Dipika looked gorgeous.

Image: Varinder Chawla

On the Sasural Simar Ka set, Shoaib and Dipika first met. They were later united in marriage in 2018.