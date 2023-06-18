Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 effective ways of reducing anxiety, depression

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 8:12 PM IST

    Being nervous or sad can significantly lower quality of life, and without coping skills, one's mental health can suffer. Here are a few easy ways to deal with the signs of anxiety and despair. Here are a few exercises you can follow to reduce anxiety. 
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Head (Acupressure) Point: The Forehead
    Your middle and index fingers should be on the middle of your forehead when you make fists with both hands. Put strong pressure on.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Slide your fists slowly to the sides of your forehead while maintaining the pressure. Take them back to the focal point. Once more, four times. 

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    You can combat sadness and ease the symptoms of anxiety by practising mindfulness. To perform this position, follow these steps:

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Place your two fists on your forehead.
    - Use the knuckles on your middle and index fingers to provide pressure.

    - Keep your fists firmly in place while slowly sliding them to either side.

    - Finish at your temples and softly exert additional pressure there.

     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Pose with the Head Stretch
    Your palms should be on your forehead. Draw a little of your skin downward. Pull the skin down, then move it a little to the side. Try to raise your forehead while looking up. Your head will encounter resistance. While looking up, raise your brow. Ten times, do this. Continue performing the same action three more times.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Push-and-pull drill
    With your fingers holding your eyebrows in place, you can pull them outward from the middle to the ends. Repeat three times. Hold it for 10 seconds before progressively raising it.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Pose-Raise Breathe in. Put your finger on your brows, place your hand on them, and draw them up for 10 seconds. Exhale. Hold your eyes open while pulling it down for ten seconds. three times.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films ADC

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks MAH

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan ATG

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khans show on Day 1, know inside story ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films ADC

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks MAH

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan ATG

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023 osf

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how AJR

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon