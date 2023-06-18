Here are 5 effective ways of reducing anxiety, depression

Being nervous or sad can significantly lower quality of life, and without coping skills, one's mental health can suffer. Here are a few easy ways to deal with the signs of anxiety and despair. Here are a few exercises you can follow to reduce anxiety.



Image: Getty

Head (Acupressure) Point: The Forehead

Your middle and index fingers should be on the middle of your forehead when you make fists with both hands. Put strong pressure on.

Image: Getty

Slide your fists slowly to the sides of your forehead while maintaining the pressure. Take them back to the focal point. Once more, four times.

Image: Getty

You can combat sadness and ease the symptoms of anxiety by practising mindfulness. To perform this position, follow these steps:

Image: Getty

Place your two fists on your forehead.

- Use the knuckles on your middle and index fingers to provide pressure. - Keep your fists firmly in place while slowly sliding them to either side. - Finish at your temples and softly exert additional pressure there.

Image: Getty

Pose with the Head Stretch

Your palms should be on your forehead. Draw a little of your skin downward. Pull the skin down, then move it a little to the side. Try to raise your forehead while looking up. Your head will encounter resistance. While looking up, raise your brow. Ten times, do this. Continue performing the same action three more times.

Image: Getty

Push-and-pull drill

With your fingers holding your eyebrows in place, you can pull them outward from the middle to the ends. Repeat three times. Hold it for 10 seconds before progressively raising it.

Image: Getty

Pose-Raise Breathe in. Put your finger on your brows, place your hand on them, and draw them up for 10 seconds. Exhale. Hold your eyes open while pulling it down for ten seconds. three times.