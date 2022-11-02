Heidi Klum dons the BEST costume of all time; supermodel turned giant worm at her New York Halloween party

Heidi Klum was seen in her much-anticipated costume on Monday night at New York City Halloween party, stunning and frightening Instagram followers as a realistic-looking huge worm.

Getty Photos

Heidi Klum, the former model who organises spectacular Halloween parties every year, is known for her love of grandiose costumes. Her 21st Annual Halloween Party was place on New York City's Lower East Side.



Getty Photos

Heidi Klum's eerie outfit was part of a couple's costume. Tom Kaulitz, her husband, was costumed as a fisherman with a bleeding eye.

Getty Photos

"Trick or treat, now to see who I will be," Klum is seen mouthing before the dramatic reveal. "Happy Halloworm! love, @heidiklum," the caption read.

Getty Photos

Many don't believe it's exaggerating to state that the fashion model's worm costume is the best Halloween costume ever.

Getty Photos

Heidi Klum's attire was featured on Amazon Prime's Instagram page. The "America's Got Talent" judge could be seen twirling around in the incredible outfit.

Getty Photos

Klum, 49, recently told Fox News Digital that she likes throwing Halloween parties in order to urge people to "go out of their comfort zone" for the evening.

Getty Photos

"I believe it's great for people to dress up and pretend to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which was sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I believe that people in general enjoy being afraid." Also Read: Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film beats Prabhas' Baahubali 2; wins game in the Hindi market

Getty Photos