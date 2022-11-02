Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heidi Klum dons the BEST costume of all time; supermodel turned giant worm at her New York Halloween party

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 8:37 AM IST

    Heidi Klum was seen in her much-anticipated costume on Monday night at New York City Halloween party, stunning and frightening Instagram followers as a realistic-looking huge worm.

     

    Getty Photos

    Heidi Klum, the former model who organises spectacular Halloween parties every year, is known for her love of grandiose costumes. Her 21st Annual Halloween Party was place on New York City's Lower East Side.
     

    Getty Photos

    Heidi Klum's eerie outfit was part of a couple's costume. Tom Kaulitz, her husband, was costumed as a fisherman with a bleeding eye.

    Getty Photos

    "Trick or treat, now to see who I will be," Klum is seen mouthing before the dramatic reveal. "Happy Halloworm! love, @heidiklum," the caption read.

    Getty Photos

    Many don't believe it's exaggerating to state that the fashion model's worm costume is the best Halloween costume ever.

    Getty Photos

    Heidi Klum's attire was featured on Amazon Prime's Instagram page. The "America's Got Talent" judge could be seen twirling around in the incredible outfit.

    Getty Photos

    Klum, 49, recently told Fox News Digital that she likes throwing Halloween parties in order to urge people to "go out of their comfort zone" for the evening.

    Getty Photos

    "I believe it's great for people to dress up and pretend to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which was sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I believe that people in general enjoy being afraid." Also Read: Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film beats Prabhas' Baahubali 2; wins game in the Hindi market

    Getty Photos

    Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures RBA

    Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

    Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday RBA

    Videos: Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously AJR

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of the group Migos shot dead in Houston AJR

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of group Migos shot dead in Houston

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report RBA

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report

    Recent Stories

    Heres what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures RBA

    Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

    Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday RBA

    Videos: Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more sur

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh preview: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies sur

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon