Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film beats Prabhas' Baahubali 2; wins game in the Hindi market

Kantara was released in the Kannada and Hindi versions on September 30th and 14th, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Check out Kantara's Hindi box office report

Hombale Films' 'Kantara' has been steadily gaining in popularity since its initial release. While the Kannada and Hindi versions of the film have topped practically every list, its box office receipts are increasing daily. Kantara Hindi has consistently shown a significant increase in box office collections, with a total of 45.25 Cr. Net through October 31, 2022.

'Kantara' made a massive 1.27 crore on its debut day in the Hindi market on Friday, October 14th. Its second-day collection on Saturday, October 15, was 2.75 crore, while its third-day collection on Sunday, October 16, was 3.5 crore net.

Furthermore, despite lower ticket prices, the picture had a 40% to 50% increase in the collection on October 17, Monday, as compared to Friday, with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. With 1.88 Cr. Net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. Net on 19 October, Wednesday, the picture continued to expand with a collection of 1.90 Cr.

Net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also soared to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 21 October, Friday. On Saturday, October 22nd, its box office collection in the Hindi market hit 2.55 crore net, while on Sunday, October 23rd, and Monday, October 24th, it made 2.65 crore and 1.90 crore, respectively.

Now, according to this 25 October, Tuesday's records, it has garnered 2.35 Cr., which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on 26 October, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on 27 October, Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net, which went on to 2.75 Cr. Net on 28 October, Friday, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 Cr. Net on 29 October, Saturday, and then saw the all-time highest collection since its release with 4.4 Cr. on 30 Previously, the film had earned 2.3 crores.

Monday, October 31st, net in the Hindi market. 'Kantara,' in addition to achieving amazing growth at the box office, has also risen to the top of IMDb's list of India's Current Top 250 Films.

How Kantara beats Baahubali 2?

The film outperformed Baahubali 2's previous peak for the fifth weekend (Rs. 23.20 crores) by a whopping 55 per cent. In fact, it nearly surpassed Baahubali 2's full-week total of Rs. 40.30 crores throughout the weekend alone. In general, opening records are simpler to break and are broken all the time, but later weekend/week records are more difficult to set. Yet, in the case of Baahubali 2, it has held all of them for a long time and it is the later week records that Kantara is now renewing.

Kantara also recorded the greatest fourth Monday to Wednesday at the Indian box office, giving the picture six single-day records in its honour, with the remainder now held by Baahubali 2. Kantara is set to break many more all-time daily and weekly records in the coming weeks, given how far ahead of Baahubali 2 it is in daily collecting.

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films and stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in major parts.