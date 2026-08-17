Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36 has brought renewed attention to the actress’s life away from the screen, particularly her relationship with her only child, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. Panettiere died on August 16, 2026. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, and authorities are investigating the circumstances.

Kaya, now 11, was born to Panettiere and Ukrainian former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko in December 2014. The couple were engaged at the time and had been in an on-and-off relationship for several years. Despite their high-profile careers, both parents have generally kept Kaya’s private life away from the spotlight.

Who is Hayden Panettiere’s daughter Kaya?

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko is Panettiere’s only child. She has largely grown up away from Hollywood publicity, something her mother deliberately wanted for her.

Hayden Panettiere revealed in an interview before her death that Hollywood producers forced her from a very young age to think about death and unimaginable tragedy in order to cry on camera. As she got older, those thoughts had to become unfathomably darker. pic.twitter.com/t9k6OASq4M — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 17, 2026

La actriz estadounidense Hayden Lesley Panettiere, conocida por su icónico papel de Claire Bennet en Héroes, por Juliette Barnes en Nashville y por Kirby Reed en la saga Scream, falleció este domingo 16 de agosto a los 36 años, apenas cinco días antes de cumplir 37.



Su padre,… pic.twitter.com/IfA3mIXxIw — Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) August 17, 2026

In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere explained that Kaya did not choose to be born into a famous family. She wanted her daughter to have the freedom to decide how much of her life she wanted to share publicly.

Panettiere also spoke warmly about Kaya’s personality and interests. She described her daughter as talented and mature for her age and said she enjoys activities including swimming, horse riding, golf, piano and chess. She has also spoken about Kaya’s interest in languages.