'Mirzapur: The Movie' stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal were spotted copying co-star Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step at a promotional event. Kishan caught them in the act and the three ended up dancing together, creating an entertaining moment.

Ravi Kishan's viral Gucci step seems to have found two more fans, and this time, they happen to be his own 'Mirzapur: The Movie' co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal. The actors were caught having some fun with Kishan at a recent promotional event, and their reaction after being spotted made the moment even more entertaining.

Ravi Kishan has been having quite a moment on social media. From his old videos to his latest interviews, several clips featuring the actor-politician have been making their way across Instagram and other platforms. His signature Gucci step has also returned to the spotlight, with many people recreating the dance move.

Mirzapur Co-stars Join the Fun

Divyendu and Ali Fazal recently joined the trend. At a promotional event for 'Mirzapur: The Movie', the duo was seen quietly copying Ravi Kishan's famous step in the background while he interacted with the paparazzi. Ravi first recreated the viral Gucci step with a photographer and later hugged the paparazzi. When he turned around, he spotted Divyendu and Ali doing the same dance move. The actor could not hold back his laughter after seeing them.

The fun did not stop there. Ravi then joined Divyendu and Ali, and the three actors danced together to the now-famous step.

A Regular in Meme Culture

Ravi Kishan has become a regular part of social media meme culture, with several of his videos and comments going viral. His "Jaldi The Late" remark, "Home From Work" slip-up and the "Money Follows My Brother" moment from his podcasts have all been turned into memes and reels.

About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Meanwhile, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' will take the story of the popular Prime Video series forward. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is based on the series that first premiered in 2018. (ANI)