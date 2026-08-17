The teaser for Veer Pahariya's upcoming film 'Prem Keetanu' has been released. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the movie features Veer as a college student. It also stars Aafiya Sayed and Aparshakti Khurana and will hit theatres on Oct 2, 2026.

Veer Pahariya is set to play the role of a college student in his upcoming film 'Prem Keetanu'. The makers have finally released the teaser of the film. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is produced by Gaurav Verma's Avanika Films. Apart from Veer, the film also stars Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay in prominent roles.

The teaser introduces Veer's character as a college student who was associated with all the "backbencher" activities, which include class bunking, late-night parties and others. Veer's love interest appears to be Aafiya Sayed in the film Avanika Films shared the teaser of the film on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avanikafilms (@avanikafilms) The movie is co-presented with Phars Films in association with Bhavana Studios.

Veer Pahariya's Big Screen Return

The film marks the return of Veer Pahariya on the big screens after his debut film 'Sky Force' in 2025. It also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Director on 'Prem Keetanu'

Director Apoorv expressed his excitement for the film, calling the story "full of heart, humour and friendship." "I am really excited to bring Prem Keetanu to the audience. It is a story that is full of heart, humour, friendship and those little experiences that make growing up so memorable. I love this world, and there was a freshness to Prem Keetanu that pulled me in from the start and I've had a great time exploring this world and these characters. There is a certain madness, innocence and warmth to these boys that I hope comes through in the film. I'm really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen, and I hope they give Prem Keetanu as much love as we've had making it," said Apoorv, as quoted in a press note.

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. (ANI)