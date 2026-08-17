AR Rahman is launching 'Tamil Idol' on Sony Vizha to discover new singing talent from Tamil Nadu, with auditions starting on August 18. He is also preparing a tribute music video for legendary singer Asha Bhosle, which will feature Shah Rukh Khan.

AR Rahman Launches 'Tamil Idol' on Sony Vizha

Music Maestro AR Rahman is all set to find the best singing talent from the South with his new show 'Tamil Idol' on Sony Vizha. Tamil Idol reflects the channel's commitment to bringing internationally celebrated entertainment formats to Tamil audiences while showcasing the richness of local talent and culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sony.vizha Produced by Fremantle India, the show will be available across Sony Vizha and Sony LIV, "creating a unified entertainment destination where world-class formats and Tamil storytelling come together across both television and digital platforms."

Marking the official beginning of Tamil Idol, A.R. Rahman announced the opening of auditions from 18th August, inviting aspiring singers across Tamil Nadu to register through the Sony LIV app. Speaking about the show, Rahman said, "The search for new voices is at the heart of music, voices that go on to reach millions. Through this journey, we uncover new talent, fresh perspectives, and the untold stories of generations. With Tamil Idol, for the very first time, we bring together the extraordinary voices of Tamil Nadu and give them a platform to be celebrated."

Tribute to Asha Bhosle featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, Rahman is also gearing up for the release of his tribute music video for legendary Asha Bhosle. On Monday, AR Rahman announced that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the upcoming tribute music video of late singer Asha Bhosle.

Sharing a note on his X, AR Rahman penned a gratitude note for the 'Baazigar' actor for "agreeing" to become a part of Asha Bhosle's upcoming tribute music video. "A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video."

In June, music maestro AR Rahman released the teaser of his tribute song dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, offering audiences a moving glimpse into a project that celebrates one of India's most iconic voices. The teaser captured intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the tribute, showcasing artists, musicians, and performers from diverse backgrounds coming together to pay homage to Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy. (ANI)