- Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Mareesan: Full List of Theater and OTT Releases on July 25
From Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivi to Fahadh Faasil's Mareesan, let's check out the movies releasing in theaters and on OTT platforms on July 25th.
July 25 Theatre and OTT Release Movies
So far, July has seen no major big-budget Tamil film releases. For the past three weeks, only small-scale films have hit the screens. However, the scenario is set to change in the fourth week, as several big-budget films are lined up for release. In this roundup, we take a look at the list of Tamil films releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms across Tamil Nadu on July 25.
Thalaivan Thalaivi
Thalaivan Thalaivi, directed by Pandiraj, stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film features Nithya Menen as the female lead, alongside Yogi Babu, Deepa, and Myna Nandhini in pivotal roles. With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, this family entertainer is set to release in theatres on July 25.
Mareesan
Mareesan, directed by Sudeesh Shankar, stars Fahadh Faasil and comedian Vadivelu. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is produced by R.B. Choudary under Super Good Films. Covai Sarala, Livingston, and Vivek Prasanna also play key roles. Mareesan is set to release on July 25th.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi, stars Pawan Kalyan and Niddhi Agerwal. With music by M.M. Keeravani and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, the film also features Aditya Menon, Bobby Deol, and Sathyaraj. It's set to release on July 24th.
Maargan, Love Marriage and Padai Thalaivan
Three Tamil films are releasing on OTT this week. Maargan, directed by Leo John Paul, produced, starring, and with music by Vijay Antony, releases on Amazon Prime on July 25th. Love Marriage starring Vikram Prabhu and Padai Thalaivan starring Shanmugapandian, son of Vijayakanth, will release on Tentkotta on July 25th.