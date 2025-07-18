Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty return in Hunter 2, where ACP Vikram Sinha battles a deadly gang to save his daughter. Anusha Dandekar joins the thrilling new season.

The much-awaited second season of Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega is all set to stream on Amazon MX Player from July 24. With action veterans Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff returning in powerful roles, this season promises even more intensity, drama, and high-octane thrills.

A New Challenge for ACP Vikram Sinha

Suniel Shetty reprises his role as ACP Vikram Sinha, a no-nonsense cop who won hearts in the first season released in 2023. This time, his battle takes a darker turn as he confronts a mysterious and dangerously intelligent villain. Described as alluring, fearless, and beyond comprehension, this new enemy pulls Vikram into a far more complicated web of crime and betrayal. His mission? To save his daughter, no matter the cost.

The storyline delves deeper into Vikram’s personal and professional struggles, offering a gripping mix of emotion and suspense. As per sources, the second season will test his limits like never before.

Star Power and Fresh Faces

Joining the seasoned duo of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff is the dynamic Anusha Dandekar, who plays a pivotal role in the new season. Her presence adds a fresh twist to the storyline and raises expectations among fans.

The recently released motion poster has already stirred excitement on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting the premiere. Given the popularity of the first season, Hunter 2 is expected to make a strong impact upon release.

With action, emotion, and a nail-biting storyline, Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega is shaping up to be a must-watch crime thriller this July.