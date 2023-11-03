Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES]

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 yesterday: It was a day he devoted for his fans completely as it seemed. The highly anticipated teaser of 'Dunki' dropped yesterday

Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 yesterday: It was a day he devoted for his fans completely as it seemed. The highly anticipated teaser of 'Dunki' dropped yesterday

Varinder Chawla

After the 'Dunki' teaser bash, Shah Rukh made a second appearance at the balcony of Mannat to greet fans who were standing outside to have a glimpse of the superstar

Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh was high on energy even after a very eventful day. Before this he revealed that Dunki Drop 2 and 3 will be revealed very soon

Varinder Chawla

Dunki releases worldwide on 21st December and on 22nd December in India. Shah Rukh Khan promised that 'Dunki' is going to be more entertaining than 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'

Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Drop 1 on his official Instagram account. Dunki is the maiden collaboration between between King Khan and Raju Hirani

Varinder Chawla

Dunki also stars Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh revealed that in the Raj Kumar Hirani directorial the story is the Hero and is is merely the lead who lead everyone, he is more like a mala, the thread that binds everyone in the film

Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh's character, Hardy, is determined to assist his friends in reaching London by employing any available means