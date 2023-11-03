Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 yesterday: It was a day he devoted for his fans completely as it seemed. The highly anticipated teaser of 'Dunki' dropped yesterday

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 yesterday: It was a day he devoted for his fans completely as it seemed. The highly anticipated teaser of 'Dunki' dropped yesterday

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    After the 'Dunki' teaser bash, Shah Rukh made a second appearance at the balcony of Mannat to greet fans who were standing outside to have a glimpse of the superstar

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh was high on energy even after a very eventful day. Before this he revealed that Dunki Drop 2 and 3 will be revealed very soon

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Dunki releases worldwide on 21st December and on 22nd December in India. Shah Rukh Khan promised that 'Dunki' is going to be more entertaining than 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan shared the Drop 1 on his official Instagram account. Dunki is the maiden collaboration between between King Khan and Raju Hirani

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Dunki also stars Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh revealed that in the  Raj Kumar Hirani directorial the story is the Hero and is is merely the lead who lead everyone, he is more like a mala, the thread that binds everyone in the film

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh's character, Hardy, is determined to assist his friends in reaching London by employing any available means

