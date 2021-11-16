Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: photos that reveal Aditya’s journey of becoming Bollywood heartthrob

Aditya Roy Kapur is probably one of the most underrated actors with intense looks and an even hotter body. As the actor turned 36 today, on November 16, let us have a look at the journey of this handsome hunk from being a cute little baby boy to Bollywood’s heartthrob and ‘Aashiq’.

The younger sibling of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunal Roy Kapur, Aditya made his debut in the film industry as an actor in the year 2009 with ‘London Dreams’ featuring actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin in the lead roles. The subsequent year, Aditya was also seen in Action Replayy and Guzaarish.

However, his claim-to-fame came in 2013 with Aashiqui 2 when he essayed the role of ‘Rahul Jaykar’, romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The film had become one of the blockbusters of the year it was released in. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Aditya.

Whether it was playing 'Adi' in Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' or 'Advait' in the 2019 thriller 'Malang', Aditya has impressed the critics with his performances. And more than that, he has won the hearts of a billion girls with his steamy hot looks and perfectly cut body.

But did you know that before entering the film industry, Aditya was in the television world? The ‘Fitoor’ actor was once a video jockey (VJ) with Channel V. There too he was doing a fantastic job with his performance and has been one of the coolest VJs of our times.

Another interesting fact about Aditya is that he hails from a family of stars and star makers. While the world already knows about his brother Siddhart and Kunal, what people are not aware of is that his mother, Salome Roy Kapur is a former Miss India. In fact, Raghupat Roy Kapur, Aditya's grandfather was a renowned film producer of his time.

Aditya was last seen in a Netflix film ‘Ludo’, playing the character of ‘Dr Akash Chauhan’. He was starred opposite ‘Dabangg’ actress, Sanya Malhotra.