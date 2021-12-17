  • Facebook
    Happy birthdaty Riteish Deshmukh: Read about his love story with Genelia D'souza

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    It is said that marriages are made in heaven but to make it work, it requires a lot of adjustments. On  Riteish Deshmukh's birthday, here's looking at his adorable love story which will surely give you couple goals. 

    It is said that marriages are made in heaven but love also happens. This is exactly how the love story of birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. If you take a look at the gorgeous pair you will always skip your heartbeat. They had nine years of courtship and have been married for nine years. For them to be happy, only love is essential.

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the cutest pairs of the Bollywood industry. They are known for their quirky reels. They know how to make a light moment out of everything. Genelia was a  16-year-old girl who had a lot of inhibitions at Hyderabad airport when she had come for the shooting of his debut movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. She had met a 25-year-old young boy who was opposite her in the movie. Genelia who was destined to meet the son of Maharashtra’s then Chief Minister’s Late Shri Vilas Rao Deshmukh. Also read: Did you know Riteish Deshmukh was 'temporarily unemployed' after TikTok got banned in India?

    Talking about Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, he has been a Hindu Marathi, wheres she is a Christian who never missed an opportunity to go to the Sunday mass. 
     

    Initially, Genelia had a belief that as Riteish was the son of a chief minister, he would be spoilt. She gave him an attitude. She had shaken hands with him at the airport but was gazing in a different direction. This cold vibe made him realise why he was behaving weirdly. Also read: Here's how Genelia D'Souza reacted when called besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty
     

    Riteish was still polite and humble to her and had maintained a cordial set with others even on the sets of the film. The actor was known to show respect immensely towards Genelia’s parents. The actor was known to be down to Earth.  

