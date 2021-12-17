Happy birthdaty Riteish Deshmukh: Read about his love story with Genelia D'souza

It is said that marriages are made in heaven but to make it work, it requires a lot of adjustments. On Riteish Deshmukh's birthday, here's looking at his adorable love story which will surely give you couple goals.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the cutest pairs of the Bollywood industry. They are known for their quirky reels. They know how to make a light moment out of everything. Genelia was a 16-year-old girl who had a lot of inhibitions at Hyderabad airport when she had come for the shooting of his debut movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. She had met a 25-year-old young boy who was opposite her in the movie. Genelia who was destined to meet the son of Maharashtra's then Chief Minister's Late Shri Vilas Rao Deshmukh.

Talking about Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, he has been a Hindu Marathi, wheres she is a Christian who never missed an opportunity to go to the Sunday mass.



Initially, Genelia had a belief that as Riteish was the son of a chief minister, he would be spoilt. She gave him an attitude. She had shaken hands with him at the airport but was gazing in a different direction. This cold vibe made him realise why he was behaving weirdly.


