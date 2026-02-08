- Home
Hanumankind has expressed support for Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing, encouraging fans to accept the singer's personal choice.
Rapper Hanumankind has responded to Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing, emphasising that the singer's decision should be honoured above all else. As the announcement continues to spark discussion in the music business, Hanumankind emphasised the significance of mental health and balance in maintaining creativity.
Hanumankind shared his opinion, emphasising that Arijit's decision stems from a profoundly personal place.
According to TOI, he stated, "He comes from a different space." The man decided for himself. You have to appreciate it since he bears the weight of his work alone. Whatever happens to the industry after that is secondary to the guy," he stated. His comments mirrored a rising belief that personal health should take precedence above professional obligations.
Hanumankind, who is now having a successful run with his latest piece, also discussed exhaustion and the consequences of celebrating continual hustling. According to him, creativity cannot withstand constant pressure. "Don't dwell on the music for too long. If you add too much fire, it will burn. Take a step backward. "Too much of a good thing can turn bad," he explained, emphasising the importance of balance.
The rapper also stated that identifying stress early is critical to longevity in any creative area. "Learn to notice that and find methods to let go.
"If you don't have space, try to find it," he said, pushing artists to value mental breathing space. He also criticised the inclination to criticise individuals who walk away, saying, "Don't blame people for crashing out and burning. Life is stressful. Sometimes it seems like everyone is trying to get you."
On January 27, Arijit Singh announced via Instagram that he will no longer accept new jobs as a playback vocalist. He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."
