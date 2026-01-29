- Home
- Entertainment
- Arijit Singh to Join Politics? Singer to Launch His Political Party Before West Bengal Elections? Read On
Arijit Singh to Join Politics? Singer to Launch His Political Party Before West Bengal Elections? Read On
Singer Arijit Singh surprised fans earlier this week by announcing that he will no longer accept new assignments as a playback vocalist.
Arijit Singh to Join Politics?
Arijit Singh startled everyone recently by announcing his retirement from playback singing. While the decision left everyone in the country distraught and outraged, Singh has now announced that he is taking a break from music to pursue a new profession - politics.
Arijit Singh to Join Politics?
According to an NDTV story, Arijit Singh is thinking of starting his own political party and running for office. An source in the Bengali film business informed the news outlet that Arijit may initially explore running in grassroots elections.
Arijit Singh to Join Politics?
He will later form a political party but will not participate in the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections. Arijit Singh is from Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. The artist has yet to publish an official remark on his political career.
Arijit Singh to Join Politics?
Arijit startled fans on Tuesday evening by announcing that he will no longer take on new jobs as a backup vocalist, thereby ending a career that created modern Bollywood music.
Arijit Singh to Join Politics?
In an Instagram statement, the singer thanked fans while also revealing his intention to move away. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote
Arijit Singh to Join Politics?
Arijit Singh has provided his voice to several popular songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. He was also scheduled to appear in Hum To Tere Hi Liye. This is from Vishal Bhardwaj's forthcoming film O Romeo. His most recent release is Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.