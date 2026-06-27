Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together in a film that promises a gripping cinematic experience. Their reunion has become one of the biggest highlights of the project, as audiences have always appreciated their on-screen chemistry.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, the thriller also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. With a talented cast and an experienced director at the helm, expectations are high for the film to deliver a compelling story packed with suspense and emotional depth.

Hindi Remake of Oppam Features Mohanlal's Special Cameo

Haiwaan is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. In the original film, Mohanlal portrayed a visually impaired man who becomes the only witness to a murder and must protect a young girl while escaping a ruthless killer. Saif Ali Khan reprises this challenging role in the Hindi version.

Adding to the excitement, Mohanlal will make a special cameo appearance in Haiwaan. Earlier, Priyadarshan shared a picture with Saif and Mohanlal from the film's set, along with a heartfelt note recalling his admiration for Saif's father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his long-standing respect for Mohanlal as one of his favourite actors.