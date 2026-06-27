- Home
- Entertainment
- Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Thriller Set To Arrive On THIS Date
Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's Thriller Set To Arrive On THIS Date
Haiwaan Release Date: The wait is finally over for fans of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The makers of Haiwaan have officially announced the film's theatrical release date, raising excitement for the much-awaited thriller directed by Priyadarshan
Haiwaan to Hit Theatres On THIS Date
The makers of Haiwaan have officially confirmed that the much-awaited thriller will release in cinemas on September 11, 2026. Production house KVN Productions made the announcement through social media, revealing that the film is set to deliver an intense story filled with suspense and drama.
The announcement quickly grabbed the attention of movie lovers, with fans flooding social media with messages expressing their excitement. Many called it one of the year's most anticipated releases and said they were eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite After Years
Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together in a film that promises a gripping cinematic experience. Their reunion has become one of the biggest highlights of the project, as audiences have always appreciated their on-screen chemistry.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, the thriller also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. With a talented cast and an experienced director at the helm, expectations are high for the film to deliver a compelling story packed with suspense and emotional depth.
Hindi Remake of Oppam Features Mohanlal's Special Cameo
Haiwaan is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. In the original film, Mohanlal portrayed a visually impaired man who becomes the only witness to a murder and must protect a young girl while escaping a ruthless killer. Saif Ali Khan reprises this challenging role in the Hindi version.
Adding to the excitement, Mohanlal will make a special cameo appearance in Haiwaan. Earlier, Priyadarshan shared a picture with Saif and Mohanlal from the film's set, along with a heartfelt note recalling his admiration for Saif's father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his long-standing respect for Mohanlal as one of his favourite actors.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.