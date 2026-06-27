Actor Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted photos from the star-studded Goa wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter, Avantika Sundar. The dreamlike photographs capture personal moments with Trisha Krishnan and Aarti Ravi.

Tamannaah Bhatia has given fans an inside look at actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's daughter Avantika Sundar's wedding in Goa. Tamannaah shared a series of inside images from the June 25 wedding, with other bridesmaids actress Trisha Krishnan and Aarti Ravi, showcasing wholesome moments from the star-studded event.

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A day after the wedding, Tamannaah posted a series of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and captioned them, "Fairytales are real, I saw one today. Swipe through to see it too (sic)."

The collection includes stunning moments from the event, including numerous photos of Tamannaah and Trisha Krishnan. The photographs also depict actor Aarti Ravi, Ravi Mohan's estranged wife. During the festivities, the trio was dressed in matched ivory and beige sarees and served as bridesmaids.

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Several major South Indian film industry figures, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni, and Trisha Krishnan, attended the wedding, which took place at a luxurious resort in Goa.

Bollywood celebs Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were among those in attendance.

Khushbu Sundar shared a beautiful post. Khushbu Sundar announced her daughter's wedding by sharing photos from the event on Friday.

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"With hearts full of love and gratitude, we are delighted to share that our beloved daughter, Avantika, married Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and dear friends. We seek your blessings and good wishes as they begin this beautiful journey together (sic)," she wrote.

View the post here:

Among the attendees were Bollywood celebrities Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, whose presence in traditional South Indian garb, such as veshti and mundu, gained social media attention.

Several footage from the wedding have also appeared online. During the event, one video footage showed Trisha Krishnan sitting in the front row, conversing with Chiranjeevi and his wife.

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Watch a wedding video here:

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Before the wedding, Khushbu Sundar and director Sundar C travelled to New Delhi to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khushbu subsequently took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for his blessings. The family also visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to invite him to the wedding. Nonetheless, he did not attend the event.